Nigel Farage hinted at a future Reform-Restore pact, but it’s fallen apart before it could even start

Politics Reform UK Restore Britain

With Reform UK’s star perhaps on the wane, it looks as though Nigel Farage may be open to a deal with the even further right-wing Restore Britain Party, led by his former colleague, Rupert Lowe.

🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Farage confirms he is open to a deal with Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain "You could see a situation where Restore… could do us great harm. If it was the offer of a deal, it came in a very unusual way. I have responded with an open mind" pic.twitter.com/n1MvRrglcO — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 3, 2026

Lowe had reached out to Farage on Sunday, after Restore picked up more votes than expected in the Manchester mayoral election.

The Greater Manchester result showed what Restore Britain can deliver. The next step is how we maximise the chances of delivering the change Britain needs – it means putting personal differences aside. That is why today I am making a public offer to Nigel Farage and Reform UK. pic.twitter.com/vwQJYRkEFp — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) August 2, 2026

Even Farage loyalist Lucy Connolly took Lowe’s side.

Oh no – if I can't hang onto thick racists like Lucy, what else have I got? pic.twitter.com/X6ftvFrw5O — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 2, 2026

The alliance has got off to a brilliant start.

Rupert Lowe called Nigel Farage a liar. pic.twitter.com/SO0OXJxexc — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 3, 2026

The internet weighed in.

1.

"I'm not sure how well these two guys would run a party together if they can't organise a phone call!" Will Farage and Lowe – Reform and Restore – team up, or tear each other apart?@maitlis | @lewis_goodall pic.twitter.com/AdtEO1tdNG — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) August 3, 2026

2.

Rupert Lowe, an aging white supremacist millionaire, and Nigel Farage, an aging white supremacist millionaire, make an electoral pact. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/q7DGTBQOCY — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) August 3, 2026

3.

Nigel Farage and Reform clearly panicking as they sink in the polls. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 3, 2026

4.

Live footage from discussions between Nigel Farage and Rupert Lowe. pic.twitter.com/tPulbHJrTH — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) August 3, 2026

5.

Nigel Farage is getting desperate. He is really scared and throwing everything at it! https://t.co/tFUwHlp0Ei — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) August 3, 2026

6.

If Restore Britain and Reform UK go ahead with Rupert Lowe's proposal to work together it'll be an amazing opportunity for voters. Like being able to get rabies and leprosy at the same time. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 3, 2026

7.

The Uniparty https://t.co/Tmsfr5FeIH — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 3, 2026

8.

Restore Britain and Reform UK supporters deleting all their previous posts so that they can now say what a wonderful idea it would be for the two parties to work together pic.twitter.com/yuWSV1vPSI — Gracie💙 (@Gracie_Blue89) August 2, 2026

9.

Nigel Farage confirms he is open to a "deal" with the extreme right-wing Restore Britain led by Rupert Lowe and backed by Elon Musk. A desperate act by Farage born of political weakness which must reduce his chances of ever winning a UK general election. https://t.co/YfzOSeobk0 — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) August 3, 2026

10.

So Farage is willing to work with a party endorsed by Tommy Robinson. The mask is completely off. https://t.co/QP89O0piae — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) August 3, 2026

11.

These men hate each other too deeply ,, this is staged and kids game they playing forget , They trying to bait each other and no one is willing to be caught as fish of the day , — EDoit Mazizi💛🦉💛🦉💛🦉 (@PropBirtch1) August 3, 2026

12.

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨 Nigel Farage seeks electoral pact with world’s creepiest looking bastard. pic.twitter.com/aP5Vvt0JTh — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) August 3, 2026

13.

14.

Centre right? Centre fvcking right?? — Sian D 🧡 (@siany65) August 3, 2026

15.

This is fascinating. He is utterly boxed in. Damned if he does. Damned if he doesn't. https://t.co/FWlIwd2B3u — Kiwifruiter (@trailrunningfan) August 3, 2026

Dan Hodges summed up.

Have to say, whatever you think of him, Rupert Lowe has done up Nigel Farage like a kipper. Farage wants to tell Lowe where to shove it. But is scared he’s currently too weak to tell him to shove it. So is trying to push him away without looking like he’s pushing him away. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) August 2, 2026

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