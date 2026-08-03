Politics Reform UK Restore Britain

Nigel Farage hinted at a future Reform-Restore pact, but it’s fallen apart before it could even start

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2026

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With Reform UK’s star perhaps on the wane, it looks as though Nigel Farage may be open to a deal with the even further right-wing Restore Britain Party, led by his former colleague, Rupert Lowe.

Lowe had reached out to Farage on Sunday, after Restore picked up more votes than expected in the Manchester mayoral election.

Even Farage loyalist Lucy Connolly took Lowe’s side.

The alliance has got off to a brilliant start.

The internet weighed in.

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Dan Hodges summed up.

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