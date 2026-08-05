You don’t have to be a fan of Nick Ferrari to appreciate him brutally fact-checking a Tory over the state of the UK’s prisons

Politics nick ferrari Tories

It’s not often that LBC presenter Nick Ferrari holds right-wing feet to the fire. He’s the other side of the station’s James O’Brien coin, and can often be found in the murky areas peopled by Reform and Restore politicians.

However, he was taking no nonsense from Conservative MP Matt Vickers, the Shadow Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire, who had come on the show to criticise the current government’s policy on early release of prisoners.

Here’s how that panned out.

“Don’t you think this is the inheritance you left them?”

@NickFerrariLBC says it's 'lamentable' that Conservative MP Matt Vickers won't admit responsibility for the prison crisis when his party added 500 places in 14 years. pic.twitter.com/DU6q4Y2Vj5 — LBC (@LBC) August 4, 2026

The internet gave a virtual round of applause – some of it reluctantly.

These five responses say all that needs to be said.

1.

🔥 Nick Ferrari just served Tory MP Matt Vickers a proper dose of home truths on the prison crisis: “You closed 23 jails, you have a net growth of 500 places, and now you’re crying foul at the Labour government. Don’t you think this is the inheritance you left them?” Bang on,… pic.twitter.com/YNuZygIsAY — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) August 4, 2026

2.

Everything wrong with Politics in one clip. Until we employ people that take accountability, we're fucked. https://t.co/qkhMvmVBod — Simon Dennis (@sjdhatters) August 5, 2026

3.

Good to see @MattVickers getting owned by Ferrari for once. https://t.co/xtL2zdevmr — Liz McShane (@lizmcshane) August 5, 2026

4.

What the fuck did the Tories do with our money for 14 years? https://t.co/OeO3DVcj9R — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) August 4, 2026

5.

Excellent. Spot on. The Tories need to shut the fuck up on this one. — Peter (@Peter_POSH) August 5, 2026

He did a better job on the topic than Radio 4’s Nick Robinson.

#r4today

Even Nick Ferrari managed to find the context.https://t.co/GFFo9x7vPz — Jamie Jones77 🇬🇱 🇩🇰 🇪🇦 (@JamieJones77) August 4, 2026

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Source LBC Image Screengrab