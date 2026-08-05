Politics nick ferrari Tories

You don’t have to be a fan of Nick Ferrari to appreciate him brutally fact-checking a Tory over the state of the UK’s prisons

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 5th, 2026

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It’s not often that LBC presenter Nick Ferrari holds right-wing feet to the fire. He’s the other side of the station’s James O’Brien coin, and can often be found in the murky areas peopled by Reform and Restore politicians.

However, he was taking no nonsense from Conservative MP Matt Vickers, the Shadow Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire, who had come on the show to criticise the current government’s policy on early release of prisoners.

Here’s how that panned out.

The internet gave a virtual round of applause – some of it reluctantly.

These five responses say all that needs to be said.

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He did a better job on the topic than Radio 4’s Nick Robinson.

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Nick Ferrari said closing schools due to heat would make our kids soft and was given an abject lesson in reality

Source LBC Image Screengrab