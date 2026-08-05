Laila Cunningham said ‘everyone was voting for Nigel’ and it was the very definition of protesting too much

Politics Laila Cunningham nigel farage

Reform UK-er and London mayoral (no) hopeful Laila Cunningham has been doing her bit for Nigel Farage and his Clacton by-election campaign, and not just by getting comprehensively owned by Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight.

No, Cunningham has also been out and about with her Reform UK dear leader on the campaign trail, where apparently ‘everyone is voting for Nigel!’.

Everyone in Clacton, it seems, is voting for Nigel! pic.twitter.com/RlVkZjPLU9 — Laila Cunningham (@policylaila) August 3, 2026

And we’ve already dropped a line to the OED because a brand new definition of protesting too much just dropped, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Absolutely astonishing how much time they've devoted to campaigning in a constituency where his main rival is … a bin. https://t.co/HZaSMZe8YH — ⸆⸉ (@redelitist) August 4, 2026

2.

How can Nigel Farage and the Reformers be proud of winning a BY ELECTION against Dust Bin — Jennifer Robinson (@welshroots) August 3, 2026

3.

His opponent is a bin on 30% https://t.co/meOeNIkYBS — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) August 4, 2026

4.

Odd that a man universally loved in Clacton is so scared for his personal safety that he can’t hold surgeries there… — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) August 3, 2026

5.

They are trying so hard… Against a bin A bin currently polling at 30% https://t.co/W5165so5Vp — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) August 5, 2026

6.

A handy “cut out and keep” for the day after… pic.twitter.com/Y9oPL5Wzjy — Groking Reform (@groking_reform) August 3, 2026

7.

All the bigots, racists and xenophobes will, the gullible probably will but no decent, right minded person would even consider it. https://t.co/f77lPLYn2t — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) August 4, 2026

To conclude …

No way is the joke candidate actually winning in the polls 💀 https://t.co/bX9dc29XG0 — Daniel (@DanielH_LUFC) August 4, 2026

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Laila Cunningham tried to brush off Nigel Farage’s historically low popularity rating, but Victoria Derbyshire had a brutal fact-check for the ages

Source @policylaila