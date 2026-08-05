Politics Laila Cunningham nigel farage

Laila Cunningham said ‘everyone was voting for Nigel’ and it was the very definition of protesting too much

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2026

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Reform UK-er and London mayoral (no) hopeful Laila Cunningham has been doing her bit for Nigel Farage and his Clacton by-election campaign, and not just by getting comprehensively owned by Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight.

No, Cunningham has also been out and about with her Reform UK dear leader on the campaign trail, where apparently ‘everyone is voting for Nigel!’.

And we’ve already dropped a line to the OED because a brand new definition of protesting too much just dropped, and these people surely said it best.

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To conclude …

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Laila Cunningham tried to brush off Nigel Farage’s historically low popularity rating, but Victoria Derbyshire had a brutal fact-check for the ages

Source @policylaila