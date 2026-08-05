Sarah Pochin trolled France’s ‘lack of resolve’ in WW2 and was brutally schooled across the English Channel and back

Politics France Reform UK Sarah pochin

Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin – you remember – has got the hump with France after it didn’t immediately fall into line with her party’s plan to use the Royal Navy to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

The French government said it would be not just a violation of French sovereignty but also a violation of maritime and international law. Apart from that, a great idea!

🚨 NEW: The French Government has attacked Reform UK’s plan to use the Royal Navy to take small boat migrants back to France “This would be a violation of French sovereignty as well as a violation of maritime law and international law” — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 3, 2026

Pochin naturally took to Twitter to have her say, suggesting it was a pity France hadn’t shown similar resolve in June 1940. Not like Reform UK to bang on about the second world … oh.

Pity the French did not show the same resolve in defending their sovereignty in June 1940. https://t.co/HibZ3SJOoI — Sarah Pochin MP (@SarahForRuncorn) August 3, 2026

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because she got brutally schooled across the English Channel and back.

1.

Nearly 100,000 Frenchmen died defending their country in 1940 But you wouldn’t know that because you are the apotheosis of the politics of ignorance https://t.co/mE41URNtMu — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) August 3, 2026

2.

This is Agnès de La Barre de Nanteuil – she was just 17 when the Second World War started and joined the Resistance. She was captured by the Gestapo who tortured her. She died having been shot while being transported to Germany, aged just 22. She was awarded the Resistance Medal… pic.twitter.com/vfVXuzaehm — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 3, 2026

3.

This is a disgusting comment that betrays our allies – the brave French resistance fighters who gave their lives, including facilitating the British retreat at Dunkirk. Comments like this show why Reform is completely unfit to govern. https://t.co/7F2avRfbkA — Sam Rushworth MP (@SamJRushworth) August 3, 2026

4.

You are filth There’s no way back from this Puerile & shameful You are finished Are you proud Runcorn & Helsby? https://t.co/isYHe2Bbw0 — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) August 3, 2026

5.

French soldiers fought and died in their tens of thousands resisting Nazi Germany. Around 92,000 were killed in just six weeks. Mocking their sacrifice to score a point about modern immigration isn’t patriotism. It’s historical illiteracy. https://t.co/e7XtcFvc1Z — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) August 4, 2026

6.

Have you any idea how powerful the German war machine was in 1939? Heard of the Maquis? Many brave French men and women risked their lives helping us in WW2.

You really are a disgrace. — Bardney Old Boy (@BardneyOldBoy) August 3, 2026

7.