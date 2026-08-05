Politics France Reform UK Sarah pochin

Sarah Pochin trolled France’s ‘lack of resolve’ in WW2 and was brutally schooled across the English Channel and back

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2026

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Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin – you remember – has got the hump with France after it didn’t immediately fall into line with her party’s plan to use the Royal Navy to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

The French government said it would be not just a violation of French sovereignty but also a violation of maritime and international law. Apart from that, a great idea!

Pochin naturally took to Twitter to have her say, suggesting it was a pity France hadn’t shown similar resolve in June 1940. Not like Reform UK to bang on about the second world … oh.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because she got brutally schooled across the English Channel and back.

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