Robert Jenrick was repeatedly presented with an open goal by Nick Ferrari and insisted on hoofing it over the bar

Politics lbc nick ferrari Robert jenrick

To the studios of LBC now where presenter Nick Ferrari was joined by Reform UK’s Tory MP turncoat Robert Jenrick.

And topic of discussion was a Reform UK council which ended its 30 year partnership with ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ because it was a ‘politically charged organisation with an agenda’.

So naturally Ferrari was keen to ask Jenrick if he thought kicking racism out of football was a politically charged agenda. But if that sounds like an open goal with an obvious answer, Jenrick leathered it out of the park.

'You don't want to try and drive racism out of football..?' Robert Jenrick finds out live on air that a Reform-led council have pulled funding for Show Racism The Red Card. pic.twitter.com/sGF6TFE16r — LBC (@LBC) September 22, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

God that's disgraceful

Well done Ferrari for having him on this — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 22, 2026

2.

Boo Hoo Bobby just could not bring himself to back a charity that seeks to eradicate racism. Reform true colours shining through — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 22, 2026

3.

Car crash alert🚨‘Honest’ Bob Jenrick makes a fool of himself as he repeatedly refuses to answer a simple question from Nick Fararri.#lbc #politicslive pic.twitter.com/csnXWSBp4B — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 22, 2026

4.

He knows he can’t go on radio and say “show racism the red card is a good thing” because his gout ridden supporters get upset by such organisations. — H (@Charlton_H) September 22, 2026

5.

Why would you not support anything that gets racism out of the game? https://t.co/a6RTsbkNQc — Teresa Crawford🇬🇧 🇺🇦 #FBPE (@TeresaC123) September 22, 2026

6.

So Jenrick does think that show racism the red card is politically charged while letting rabble wearing balaclavas March in our street assaulting police isn’t. https://t.co/46hdbjz2nT — Marilu Valentino (@MLValentino1) September 22, 2026

7.

Boo Hoo Bobby Badly briefed or just cannot support a charity that tries to eradicate racism – you decide.pic.twitter.com/Zi7uOBQSA0 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 22, 2026

8.

Can't even say no to racism in our national sport …he's a disgrace and no bloody patriot! — helen walsh 💙 (@fishfriday66) September 22, 2026

9.

The look of utter defeat on Jenricks face is priceless — Lee Dechan 🇬🇧 (@leesdechan) September 22, 2026

10.

Funny how he never knows what’s behind something when it’s awkward for him.., https://t.co/U1ekDZKQPR — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) September 22, 2026

11.

Honest Bob doesn’t know much does he https://t.co/sbw44KAcwo — Ian Collins (@Iancoll94354676) September 22, 2026

And finally …

Skewered by Ferrari. That's the pits 😂 — Mynorm 💙 (@BarbLarder) September 22, 2026

READ MORE

Jacob Rees-Mogg said it’s people’s duty to die for their country and of all the A++ replies this one knocked the rest out the park

Source @LBC