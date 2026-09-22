Politics lbc nick ferrari Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick was repeatedly presented with an open goal by Nick Ferrari and insisted on hoofing it over the bar

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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To the studios of LBC now where presenter Nick Ferrari was joined by Reform UK’s Tory MP turncoat Robert Jenrick.

And topic of discussion was a Reform UK council which ended its 30 year partnership with ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ because it was a ‘politically charged organisation with an agenda’.

So naturally Ferrari was keen to ask Jenrick if he thought kicking racism out of football was a politically charged agenda. But if that sounds like an open goal with an obvious answer, Jenrick leathered it out of the park.

And these people surely said it best.

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And finally …

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Jacob Rees-Mogg said it’s people’s duty to die for their country and of all the A++ replies this one knocked the rest out the park

Source @LBC