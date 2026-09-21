A Reform UK-er got super excited by all these Union Jacks put up in Portsmouth and these 17 A++ replies surely said it best

Politics Reform UK

Portsmouth has been in the news this last week or so, with far- right protestors targeting the RNLI for daring to rescue migrants as they attempt to reach the UK in small boats.

So much so that the life-saving volunteers have had to close their Portsmouth station because of the absue and online threats.

But it turns out it’s not only the RNLI that gives up their time for free. No, this ‘patriot’ went out and about in Portsmouth to put up a whole bunch of Union Jacks everywhere because, well, great bloody Britain, right?

And no-one was more excited than this particular Reform UK-er who is apparently the leader of Reform in Hampshire.

Overnight someone has installed loads of British Flags across the Seafront of Portsmouth Doesn’t it look wonderful! Bravo whoever you are and thank you 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IZziQfPXqN — Cllr George Madgwick (@georgedmadgwick) September 19, 2026

And it prompted plenty of comments as you might imagine, and we reckon these people said it best.

1.

Imagine if all these people with time on their hands used it to help their local communities, volunteered at food banks, litter picks, anything besides this impotent display of wanting to be taken seriously. That would be real patriotism. https://t.co/cpra4AhuAn — Jordan (@jordanbhx) September 20, 2026

2.

It looks like North Korea. But I can see why someone like you would think that is “wonderful”. https://t.co/vMkyuUEz2j — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 20, 2026

3.

No mate, it looks absolutely pathetic. We’re a diverse city meant to be bidding for city of culture. What does this show the rest of the world when it comes to hosting major events and welcoming people. — Graham Witcher. (@grahamwitch1) September 19, 2026

4.

Helps the thick Reform councillors remember which country they are in! https://t.co/dSSg9O0WSW — SODEM : “Cap ALL Political Party Spending.” (@snb19692) September 20, 2026

5.

Utterly disrespectful to our flag.

Faux patriotism at its worse.

There are specific protocols for how the flag should be flown.

You really are a very misguided individual & #Pompey really does deserve better.

But Reformorons will moron.#SupportRNLI — BostonRabbit🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@Boston_Rabbit) September 19, 2026

6.

Your job as the council is to take them down. Instead you are applauding breaking the law. — Steve B (@stevebell01) September 19, 2026

7.

It makes sensible people think that an area is inhabited by racist wankers.

This is not patriotism, it’s just tribalism by thugs. — Gordon McIntosh ✨ #FBPE 🇪🇺 💙 (@Gordy_Mc1ntosh) September 19, 2026

8.