Politics Reform UK

A Reform UK-er got super excited by all these Union Jacks put up in Portsmouth and these 17 A++ replies surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2026

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Portsmouth has been in the news this last week or so, with far- right protestors targeting the RNLI for daring to rescue migrants as they attempt to reach the UK in small boats.

So much so that the life-saving volunteers have had to close their Portsmouth station because of the absue and online threats.

But it turns out it’s not only the RNLI that gives up their time for free. No, this ‘patriot’ went out and about in Portsmouth to put up a whole bunch of Union Jacks everywhere because, well, great bloody Britain, right?

And no-one was more excited than this particular Reform UK-er who is apparently the leader of Reform in Hampshire.

And it prompted plenty of comments as you might imagine, and we reckon these people said it best.

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