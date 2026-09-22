The White House launched Trump TV for all the Maga superfans, and the early reviews are as brutal as you’d expect – 17 top takes

US Donald Tr

It’s been quite an eventful 24 hours for the White House. The press banded together to protest Donald Trump’s attack on the First Amendment rights of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, and refused to provide TV coverage of Trump’s activities.

Breaking News: Major TV networks — ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC — agreed to suspend their pooled coverage of President Trump after the White House blocked CNN from its duties. https://t.co/pyHbL9VwwD — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 21, 2026

This led to a hilarious sound failure at the opening of the White House helipad.

Here is what happens when you don't have the White House TV Pool. You have video of Trump – but you can't hear what the President is saying. pic.twitter.com/3EBuj0iTTd — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 21, 2026

The White House immediately pushed the news app they’d launched to very little interest in March.

Get real-time updates and live events streamed DIRECTLY to your phone. No noise. Just the news that matters most – straight from the Trump Administration. DOWNLOAD NOW: 📲 https://t.co/VC8lwiyO0G 📲 https://t.co/zFjVcveGOV pic.twitter.com/VzCLrgWs8d — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2026

We doubt it’s going to get much traction this time around, either.

I’d highly recommend that nobody download this app. At best, it’s unfiltered propaganda. At worst, it’s spyware. pic.twitter.com/Ndf6X1xVGm — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 21, 2026

They weren’t finished, though. There was more to come …

Introducing – Trump TV!

IT'S LIVE. 📺🦅 TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can. 📲 https://t.co/3KwWkBZ69m pic.twitter.com/g4v7n2J04s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2026

Ed Krassenstein showed what viewers can expect.

BREAKING: The White House is set to launch "TRUMP TV" at 7:00 PM ET. It will be official state-run media. pic.twitter.com/bzrZWAzIBL — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 21, 2026

The internet gave it a one-star rating.

1.

There are a thousand disturbing things about this, and one of them is that not a single person in the White House has watched TV since 2005. https://t.co/A8HsyT91CG — God (@TheTweetOfGod) September 21, 2026

2.

They’re launching some bullshit called "Trump TV" at 7pm on the official White House YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/gFZWwLyLwk — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 21, 2026

3.

We live in hell https://t.co/2gBkgcaJmR — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) September 21, 2026

4.

The fact that he calls it 'trump TV' tells me it'll go bankrupt in less than a year. — Covie (@covie_93) September 21, 2026

5.

First, Trump banned independent news from the White House. Now, he's launching what is quite literally state-run TV to try drowning out the fact that he and his corrupt administration are failing the American people. This is truly autocratic behavior from a failed President. https://t.co/1vv0dNz0mU — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) September 22, 2026

6.

Stephen Miller to host a primetime show on trump TV called 'White Power Hour'. — Covie (@covie_93) September 22, 2026

7.

WHITE HOUSE EXCLUSIVE: Anyone who sighns up for Trump TV will also get access to Melania TV which will be showing The Melania Movie 24/7. The monthly fee is $29.99 but if you're MAGA we're running a special for $59.99. https://t.co/YTC0fF3S0M — The only network still allowed in the White House (@herotimeszero) September 22, 2026

8.

Some North Korea type shit https://t.co/tRKcTl7f4p — no context memes (@nocontextmemes) September 21, 2026

9.