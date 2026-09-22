US Donald Tr

The White House launched Trump TV for all the Maga superfans, and the early reviews are as brutal as you’d expect – 17 top takes

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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It’s been quite an eventful 24 hours for the White House. The press banded together to protest Donald Trump’s attack on the First Amendment rights of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, and refused to provide TV coverage of Trump’s activities.

This led to a hilarious sound failure at the opening of the White House helipad.

The White House immediately pushed the news app they’d launched to very little interest in March.

We doubt it’s going to get much traction this time around, either.

They weren’t finished, though. There was more to come …

Introducing – Trump TV!

Ed Krassenstein showed what viewers can expect.

The internet gave it a one-star rating.

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