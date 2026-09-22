Flashback to the time an American confidently announced that Europe doesn’t have ice-cubes, and the takedowns were chillingly good

Social Media europe US v UK

We’ve been reminded of the time, in 2020, when American journalist Matthew Yglesias tried to spell out how badly the US hah dealt with the pandemic by explaining why being better than Europe is a really low bar, and found himself the butt of the joke.

Ice cubes? Ice cubes??

Anyway …Twitter had thoughts.

1.

Can someone please find me a recipe for ice cubes, my family is dying… — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) September 29, 2020

2.

Can someone tell me what this is? As a European, I’ve never seen anything like this before pic.twitter.com/qhacBvCQkS — @[email protected] (@pezholio) September 29, 2020

3.

Which nation of legends got together to fool Matthew Yglesias into believing they didn't have ice cubes? My money's on the Italians https://t.co/bBuIxOk8dO — Mark O'Connell (@mrkocnnll) September 29, 2020

4.

We may not have ice cubes, Matt, but at least if we get sick or have an accident, we don't have to worry about losing our house paying for it. Oh, also? We have ice cubes. https://t.co/oy2n0vUmT4 — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) September 29, 2020

5.

There are ice cubes everywhere but we have a strict "no ice for arseholes" policy. — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 29, 2020

6.

Ian is right. Every time I see something which I think was an ice cube when I'm out and about, I put it in my bag to examine it later at home. But when I look, there's nothing there. https://t.co/1UZKJJvJHC — David QC (@DavidMuttering) September 29, 2020

7.

8.

Tbf I think we are better off out of the EU. They don’t have ice cubes — . (@twlldun) September 29, 2020

9.

The strange and enduring parochialism of American eliteshttps://t.co/CUu53DE1U4 — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) September 29, 2020

10.

Europe – we don't have ice cubes, but we do have effective healthcarehttps://t.co/XogxUqjadx — Kris Holt (@KrisHolt1) September 29, 2020

11.

I *wish* we had ice-cubes, but the EU won't allow them. — Christian JB (@christianjbdev) September 29, 2020

Who’d have thought we’d have Brexit to thank for ice-cubes?

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Gordon Ramsay reacting to the Bad Tea American’s fish and chips went as well as you’d think

Source Matthew Yglesias Image Pexels, Wikimedia Commons