Social Media europe US v UK

Flashback to the time an American confidently announced that Europe doesn’t have ice-cubes, and the takedowns were chillingly good

Poke Staff. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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We’ve been reminded of the time, in 2020, when American journalist Matthew Yglesias tried to spell out how badly the US hah dealt with the pandemic by explaining why being better than Europe is a really low bar, and found himself the butt of the joke.

The best indicator of how poorly the US has handled Covid-19 is that a lot of conservatives are debasing themselves to the level where "look, it's not *that much* worse than Europe" is meant to be a defense - we're talking about a continent where they don't have ice cubes!

Ice cubes? Ice cubes??

Anyway …Twitter had thoughts.

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Who’d have thought we’d have Brexit to thank for ice-cubes?

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Gordon Ramsay reacting to the Bad Tea American’s fish and chips went as well as you’d think

Source Matthew Yglesias Image Pexels, Wikimedia Commons