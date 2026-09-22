Social Media funny threads

25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Poke Reporter. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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Welcome, or welcome back, to the Poke’s round-up of funny stuff we’ve spotted on Threads in the past seven days.

Digging out the comedy gold brightened our day, and we hope the results do the same for you. If you see something that puts a smile on your face, show it a bit of love.

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