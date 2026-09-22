25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media funny threads

Welcome, or welcome back, to the Poke’s round-up of funny stuff we’ve spotted on Threads in the past seven days.

Digging out the comedy gold brightened our day, and we hope the results do the same for you. If you see something that puts a smile on your face, show it a bit of love.

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