Celebrity right said fred takedowns

This takedown of Right Said Fred’s ‘holiday’ moan was already good and it just gets better

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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You’ll remember Right Said Fred from back in the day when they briefly bothered the charts, but are now better known as conspiracy cheerleaders and railing against vaccines and lockdown back in they.

And to this (long) list of things they don’t like we can also add ‘people who post pictures of themselves on holiday’.

We know this because they said this.

And it caught the attention of everyone’s favourite spoof former Tory MP Sir Michael Take who had the perfect comeback.

And it rather escalated from there.

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Former Conservative MP? Clue’s in the name, people!

To conclude …

And also.

Follow @MichaelTakeMP here!

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A Reform UK-er got super excited by all these Union Jacks put up in Portsmouth and these 17 A++ replies surely said it best

Source @MichaelTakeMP