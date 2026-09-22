This takedown of Right Said Fred’s ‘holiday’ moan was already good and it just gets better

Celebrity right said fred takedowns

You’ll remember Right Said Fred from back in the day when they briefly bothered the charts, but are now better known as conspiracy cheerleaders and railing against vaccines and lockdown back in they.

And to this (long) list of things they don’t like we can also add ‘people who post pictures of themselves on holiday’.

We know this because they said this.

Why do people posts clips of themselves on holiday?

Do they think none of us have ever been on holiday 🥴 — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) September 22, 2026

And it caught the attention of everyone’s favourite spoof former Tory MP Sir Michael Take who had the perfect comeback.

Is this you?

Posting a clip on Facebook of yourself on holiday?

🤪 pic.twitter.com/0VVklOaxnw — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 22, 2026

And it rather escalated from there.

1.

This wasn’t a holiday, it was a studio complex in Cyprus. Context is important. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) September 22, 2026

2.

Post with the hashtag #holiday

😁 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 22, 2026

3.

You had to go back 15 years of FB posts? Seriously?

You need a hobby – or is that your hobby? 😄 — Marigold Summers 🌼 (@nevnev60) September 22, 2026

4.

Just Google ‘Right Said Fred holiday’ it comes up straight away. — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 22, 2026

5.

🤣🤣🤣 oh my, so the only holiday pic is not a holiday pic 🥴 Mate, I beseech, get a hobby 🙏 — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) September 22, 2026

6.

🤣🤣🤣Oh my so the holiday pic that isn’t a holiday pic is for some strange reason one you’ve hash tagged holiday. 🥴 Mate, I beseech, don’t dig your hole any deeper 🙏🏻 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 22, 2026

7.

Former Conservative MP…it’s a mystery why the Tories are fucked 🤣🤣🤡🤡 — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) September 22, 2026

8.

Foul language won’t help.

I was a highly respected Conservative MP and served as a junior minister in the Home Office.

Your insults reflect what small minded men you are just because you got caught out by posting holiday snaps yourself.😡 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 22, 2026

Former Conservative MP? Clue’s in the name, people!

To conclude …

My wife Bunty and I do love a good sting!

I believe ‘Right Said Fred’ are some right wing Danny Tommo tribute band who once had a hit with the wrap song ‘I’m too sexy for my balaclava.’

They hate people posting clips of themselves on holiday. 😉 pic.twitter.com/4Bd1HLhc9I — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 22, 2026

And also.

These Fred characters are now insulting me because of my past political career.

How very dare they!

😡 pic.twitter.com/v98bpSbsPK — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 22, 2026

Follow @MichaelTakeMP here!

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A Reform UK-er got super excited by all these Union Jacks put up in Portsmouth and these 17 A++ replies surely said it best

Source @MichaelTakeMP