Jacob Rees-Mogg said it’s people’s duty to die for their country and of all the A++ replies this one knocked the rest out the park

Politics jacob rees-mogg

Former cabinet minister and reality TV star for 15 minutes Jacob Rees-Mogg has been busy doing some public service pronouncements.

In particular he’s keen to tell anyone who will listen that it’s their duty to join up to fight for this country and, if necessary, die for it.

Because it looks like the view from his 19th century ivory tower is not overly optimistic right now.

News🇬🇧🔥🇷🇺: “Over the next few years we may have to go to war, some of you may die? but this is about doing your DUTY”. Watch as @Jacob_Rees_Mogg goes into new levels of pomposity rarely seen in British politics, since Lord Kitchener pointed at British men and cried “Your… pic.twitter.com/RTFpJHncpq — HIN News🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@HerdImmunity12) September 20, 2026

And it prompted no end of A++ responses …

A rich bloke who couldn’t knock the skin off a rice pudding, says we should do our duty and die, to protect a status quo that delivers him fine wine, and the rest of the country bills they can’t afford to pay. https://t.co/l9dyHSo1i0 — Gareth Icke (@garethicke) September 20, 2026

I literally hate his generation. Born after WW2 and had everything given to them. Now he wants young people in this country who have been given nothing to go and die for him. https://t.co/pjpubsbNlX — Morgan Moore (@morganhmoore1) September 20, 2026

This is hilarious. He’d absolutely be one of those Blackadder generals wouldn’t he, moving his drinks cabinet closer to Berlin, inch by inch. Who’d fight for this imbecile? pic.twitter.com/wJYw8NgB38 — Brendan May (@bmay) September 20, 2026

Kit him up and send him to the Donbas. https://t.co/bAW3dsAvk7 — David Kurten (@davidkurten) September 20, 2026

… but none better than this one, from the estimable @LizWebsterSBF.

The supreme irony. Jacob Rees-Mogg sold Brexit as a bonanza and dismissed warnings that breaking European unity could make war more likely as Remain scaremongering. Now the promised prosperity has vanished, Britain is poorer and excluded from European decisions and now… https://t.co/uFB1NSHJot — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 21, 2026

Absolutely nailed it.

And you can follow @LizWebsterSBF on Twitter here.

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Source @LizWebsterSBF