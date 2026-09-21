Politics jacob rees-mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg said it’s people’s duty to die for their country and of all the A++ replies this one knocked the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2026

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Former cabinet minister and reality TV star for 15 minutes Jacob Rees-Mogg has been busy doing some public service pronouncements.

In particular he’s keen to tell anyone who will listen that it’s their duty to join up to fight for this country and, if necessary, die for it.

Because it looks like the view from his 19th century ivory tower is not overly optimistic right now.

And it prompted no end of A++ responses …

… but none better than this one, from the estimable @LizWebsterSBF.

Absolutely nailed it.

And you can follow @LizWebsterSBF on Twitter here.

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Source @LizWebsterSBF