Entertainment kids tv nostalgia

People have been sharing the ‘creepiest’ TV themes and they’re unlocking a lot of childhood trauma. Dare you listen?

David Harris. Updated August 17th, 2026

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Back in the 1970s and 80s it seemed that the makers of kids’ TV thought that the best way to entertain children was to scare the crap out of them. Shows such as Doctor Who, Chocky, Children of The Stones and the notorious Noseybonk from Jigsaw were responsible for a lot of childhood sleepless nights.

But back then, even the most harmless and innocuous TV shows seemed, for some reason, to have hauntingly creepy theme tunes.

Over on Twitter, Andy Bush, an Absolute Radio DJ and host of the wonderful and aptly named Scarred for Life podcast, shared what he thought was the creepiest of them all.

For those of us of a certain age, this should come with a trigger warning.

Truly terrifying. Others agreed and shared their own suggestions.

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