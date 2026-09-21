The way this woman mysteriously disappears in this TV news report is properly melting brains everywhere

Weird World tv wtf

Okay so it’s probably not a glitch in the matrix but – seriously – what else can it be?

It’s a TV news report which has been melting brains everywhere because of the most bizarre way this particular interviewee says goodbye and then basically vanishes.

Just in case your Spanish isn’t quite up to scratch, here is how @altashanta introduces it.

‘I can’t believe that A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX WENT LIVE and was caught on camera. I can’t find an explanation.’

No puedo creer que UNA FALLA EN LA MATRIX SALIÓ EN VIVO y quedó captada en cámara. No encuentro explicación. pic.twitter.com/oMcmfRiyZr — lorem ipsum (@altashanta) September 20, 2026

WTF though. WTF?

These people had a go at explaining it but were mostly none the wiser. It didn’t help that they were doing it in Spanish so we got our phrasebook out (let Twitter translate for us).

1.

‘I’ve seen it a thousand times and I can’t find an explanation for it.’

@abertini1

2.

‘My brain just broke.’

@LenaNarvay

3.

‘I can’t stop watching it. It blows my mind.

‘Is it a ghost? Is it a glitch in the matrix? What the hell is this?

‘Go look up the girl to see if we find out she’s been dead for 100 years.



@Witchreinaa

4.

‘🤔🤔 damn, for a moment I thought I’d swerved hard at the last second and just ended up right behind the guy.. but, hey, where’s the shadow???

@n4u1t

5.

‘The amount of patches this world is missing, which is super super bugged.’

@DanteFlore46226

6.

‘They called the reporter who starred in this matrix glitch, and he said that:

1) HE DIDN’T SEE IT HAPPEN, it literally vanished

2) The news show’s production confirmed to him that IT’S NOT EDITED

3) 5 hours ago they tried to contact the woman AND THEY CAN’T FIND HER

‘I WARNED YOU.’

@altashanta

7.

‘I’m freaking out kkkkk I hope this video is edited or someone shows up giving a super obvious explanation of where this woman ended up.’

@marciasuian

8.

‘THAT MUSIC MAKES ME EVEN MORE AFRAID.’

@altashanta

8.

‘I turn it over and over and I can’t reach a logical conclusion!!!’

@OkGuilleBarrios

9.

To conclude …

Where the fuck did she go https://t.co/mwSsdq09uB — Today Years Old (@todayyearsold) September 20, 2026

https://x.com/altashanta/status/2101661655453081942?s=20