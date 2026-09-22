Videos fire funny

A firefighter found the pressure of this hose rather too hot to handle and it’s 12 seconds of pure comedic joy

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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Time now to turn to what is traditionally referred to as the third emergency service.

And specifically this firefighter in Pennsylvania in the US who, it’s fair to say, found the water pressure of this hose rather too hot to handle.

Way too much, in fact, and what happened next was surely – surely! – the funniest 12 seconds you’ll watch today,

Inject that into our veins, seriously.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did (and even added a little enlightenment at the same time).

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