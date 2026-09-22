A firefighter found the pressure of this hose rather too hot to handle and it’s 12 seconds of pure comedic joy

Videos fire funny

Time now to turn to what is traditionally referred to as the third emergency service.

And specifically this firefighter in Pennsylvania in the US who, it’s fair to say, found the water pressure of this hose rather too hot to handle.

Way too much, in fact, and what happened next was surely – surely! – the funniest 12 seconds you’ll watch today,

Car fire at the Wawa in Northampton, PA, yesterday. I’m genuinely not trying to be funny at all, but is it normal for a firefighter to have this much difficulty controlling the hose? pic.twitter.com/XMwbFE8h52 — Aunty Kitty (@wake_up_girl_3) September 21, 2026

Inject that into our veins, seriously.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did (and even added a little enlightenment at the same time).

1.

I’m sorry but this had me in tears https://t.co/OPGyJYmH9s — erin 🍑 (@maizie_star) September 21, 2026

2.

ts the funniest thing ever😭😭 https://t.co/vIZFzTlD87 — no context memes (@nocontextmemes) September 21, 2026

3.

This looks like something straight out of Looney Tunes https://t.co/f7cn4gIGyo — greg (@greg16676935420) September 21, 2026

4.

Nozzle pressure on an 1 1/2″ line will be a minimum of 125 PSI. 2 men are required to hold it down! The “back-up man here is to far back to help hold it. Also, nozzleman is holding the line to high, he has no leverage. — Dennis Hall (@MrDennis7351) September 21, 2026

5.

Thank you! Good insight! You must be a fire fighter. — Aunty Kitty (@wake_up_girl_3) September 21, 2026

6.