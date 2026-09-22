Social Media funny typos

Merriam-Webster asked people to share their mortifying typos, and they really stepped up – 27 cringe-inducing errors

Poke Reporter. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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Anyone who has never made a typo has never typed. If you think you’ve never been affected, we have bad news …you just didn’t notice.

Typos can happen due to autocorrect, wide fingers, or not paying enough attention, and they’re – as Douglas Adams might have said – mostly harmless.

Merriam-Webster wasn’t interested in the harmless ones. This is what they were looking for –

Because everyone has a typo story, tweeters stepped up, and some were, indeed, truly mortifying.

Let’s dive in.

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