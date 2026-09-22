Videos shopping space

These shopping channel presenters arguing over whether the moon is a planet just went wildly viral again and it’s an out of this world treat

David Harris. Updated September 22nd, 2026

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You don’t need a degree in astrophysics to know what the Moon is — or at least, you shouldn’t.

But watching two QVC shopping channel hosts confidently argue whether Earth’s satellite is a planet, a star, or “something like the sun” is as painful as it is magnificent.

Here’s the classic clip from 2015 which has been going viral all over again after being shared on Twitter by BitchyWitch.

As you’d expect, people had plenty to say about the misunderstanding.

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