These shopping channel presenters arguing over whether the moon is a planet just went wildly viral again and it’s an out of this world treat

Videos shopping space

You don’t need a degree in astrophysics to know what the Moon is — or at least, you shouldn’t.

But watching two QVC shopping channel hosts confidently argue whether Earth’s satellite is a planet, a star, or “something like the sun” is as painful as it is magnificent.

Here’s the classic clip from 2015 which has been going viral all over again after being shared on Twitter by BitchyWitch.

This being actually one of the best videos ever pic.twitter.com/LzvfINjZHD — Bitchy Witch (@TraderGoys) September 16, 2026

As you’d expect, people had plenty to say about the misunderstanding.

1.

love the equally sheer dissatisfaction from them both on the satellite answer LOL — Mag (@mlguzzin10) September 17, 2026

2.

listing them all including saturn and then saying “and then the one with the rings” they should be studied in a lab — Forgie (@CaptainAbsol) September 17, 2026

3.

But things live on it. That means it’s a planet. — Benji Kay 🫠 (@okaybenji) September 17, 2026

4.

Who does he think is living on the planet moon? — Karen From Finance (@KarenFromFinan9) September 17, 2026

5.

The moon is SUCH a planet. 😂😂 — Aurora (@ahltzite) September 17, 2026

6.

Love this with my whole being!!! — Zach Ebb and Flow (@zachebb) September 17, 2026

7.

chunky if you’re listening to me you have to google the moon — levi 🇵🇸 (@leviwelch13) September 16, 2026

8.

Me talking to my appliances during Covid — King Latifah (@mindendeavors) September 17, 2026

9.