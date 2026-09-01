JD Vance’s weird way of talking about 9/11 didn’t just speak volumes about the vice president, it bellowed them

US JD Vance

To the world of JD Vance now, where the American vice president has been looking forward to the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

And when we say ‘looking forward’ we really do mean it. Because … watch.

JD Vance says we’re about to “celebrate the 25th year” of 9/11 pic.twitter.com/QdvqnlsgNY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026

You say celebrate, we say commemorate … let’s call the whole thing off, you utter cockwomble.

1.

Yeah this dude won’t be president https://t.co/PyfSgr6dBb — Aes (@AesPolitics1) August 31, 2026

2.

Imagine the MAGA outrage if a Democrat said “celebrate 9/11.” Fox News would run the clip until 2040. https://t.co/BJcKVFwAks — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 31, 2026

3.

What does one wear to a 9/11 anniversary party — Jon Evans  (@jonevans) August 31, 2026

4.

Hey JD Vance – or James Donald Bowman, or James David Hamel, or whatever the fuck your name is – just to clarify: You ‘commemorate’ the 25th anniversary of 9/11. You ‘celebrate’ happy occasions, like the day Trump drops dead. Hope that helps. pic.twitter.com/5BRPAXd5Wb — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 1, 2026

5.

can’t spell Jihad without JD https://t.co/Dg1INpVXDL — ostonox (@ostonox) August 31, 2026

6.

Don’t think “celebrating” is the right term. https://t.co/Ln7uYFAf7q — John Collins (@Logically_JC) August 31, 2026

7.

That’s not a small fuck up couch fucker. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 31, 2026

8.

Words matter when you are in a position of authority @VP

We don’t gather to “celebrate 9/11” we gather to commemorate the lives lost on that day. It is a somber occasion of remembrance, reflection, and gratitude to the heroic people who gave their lives searching for survivors. — California for Biden 2020 (@CaliforniaBeto) August 31, 2026

9.

I wonder how the Trump Admin will “celebrate” 9/11. A Trump parade? A free jet from Saudi Arabia? A few more billion for Jared Kushner? Will the Hudson River be called the Crown Prince River of Mahammad bin Salman? Or will Trump just rename the entire country to Saudi America? https://t.co/x17QhRr1ch — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) August 31, 2026

10.

Adult here. It’s not a damn “celebration,” it’s a remembrance. We remember the victims, we don’t celebrate losing them. What a fucking tool. https://t.co/Me7WGlyNK5 — Monica ️‍ (@softtail65) August 31, 2026

11.

ah yes, everyone’s favorite holiday to celebrate https://t.co/cEPXo6H6c0 — ♡ (@emkenobi) August 31, 2026

Source @atrupar