US JD Vance

JD Vance’s weird way of talking about 9/11 didn’t just speak volumes about the vice president, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2026

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To the world of JD Vance now, where the American vice president has been looking forward to the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

And when we say ‘looking forward’ we really do mean it. Because … watch.

You say celebrate, we say commemorate … let’s call the whole thing off, you utter cockwomble.

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Source @atrupar