Politics bigots Nicola Thorp UKP

It was facepalms all round when people heard this Ukipper’s fact-free argument about Sharia Law in the UK

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 1st, 2026

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While the Notting Hill Carnival celebrated the area with music, dancing, and a shared love for London’s diversity, Ukip’s current leader was marching alongside a reassuringly small band of protesters taking a stand against Sharia Law.

The creatively entitled “No to sharia law” marchers were outnumbered by anti-Fascists along the route, which must have considerably dampened their squib. One marcher spoke to broadcaster Nicola Thorp, who tried to set the record straight on the UK’s relationship with Sharia Law.

Brace yourself.

“Islam want to introduce Sharia Law into the UK. Well now, we don’t really want that, because Sharia Law is illegal in the UK, so we don’t really want it because we’ve got our own laws.”

“But, you know Sharia Law is not an actual law. It’s a set of religious kind of guidance. Do you know how many Sharia courts we have in this country?”

“I don’t know how many we’ve got, but I think we’ve got over a thousand.”

“There’s zero.”

Inevitably, the exchange found its way to X, where minds were well and truly blown. Some of the language is NSFW.

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Timothy Day summed up.>

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American Trump supporters have been giving their views on Sharia Law in the UK and they’re as outrageously misinformed as you would expect

Source Nicola Thorpe Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons