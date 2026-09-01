It was facepalms all round when people heard this Ukipper’s fact-free argument about Sharia Law in the UK

Politics bigots Nicola Thorp UKP

While the Notting Hill Carnival celebrated the area with music, dancing, and a shared love for London’s diversity, Ukip’s current leader was marching alongside a reassuringly small band of protesters taking a stand against Sharia Law.

Here’s a clip of the “Say No to Sharia Law” march in London today. Sometimes I honestly don’t know whether to laugh or cry. These people are properly ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/WkrqCfKkTm — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) August 29, 2026

The creatively entitled “No to sharia law” marchers were outnumbered by anti-Fascists along the route, which must have considerably dampened their squib. One marcher spoke to broadcaster Nicola Thorp, who tried to set the record straight on the UK’s relationship with Sharia Law.

Brace yourself.

“Islam want to introduce Sharia Law into the UK. Well now, we don’t really want that, because Sharia Law is illegal in the UK, so we don’t really want it because we’ve got our own laws.” “But, you know Sharia Law is not an actual law. It’s a set of religious kind of guidance. Do you know how many Sharia courts we have in this country?” “I don’t know how many we’ve got, but I think we’ve got over a thousand.” “There’s zero.”

Inevitably, the exchange found its way to X, where minds were well and truly blown. Some of the language is NSFW.

1.

This is painful to watch. pic.twitter.com/Yu4vGURBFo — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 31, 2026

2.

The fruits of Islamophobic campaigns and media-driven scare tactics: https://t.co/yPY7adhsmf — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 31, 2026

3.

There are many times during my average day when for the aural safety of the Upstairs Cat I have to dive under the duvet and scream. This is one of today's, https://t.co/fYRySYrhTw — Dr Barbara Jacobs (@DrBarbara1) August 31, 2026

4.

“British patriot” explains why he doesn’t want “sharia law” in the UK. Mandatory viewing. pic.twitter.com/L7sU2Q83Q1 — thelefttake (@thelefttake) August 31, 2026

5.

I never really appreciated the depths of stupid the UK had sunk to and it is both terrifying and fucking hilarious! — moco scribe (@mocoscribe) September 1, 2026

6.

"And do not pursue that of which you have no knowledge….."

Surah Isra 17:36 https://t.co/Pxx7dChrM0 — . . (@alikalmasa) September 1, 2026

7.

Yet another simpleton prepared to put on public display their absolute ignorance … https://t.co/BxvHcC4LsI — David Ware, #FBPE #BLM (@thedavidware) September 1, 2026

8.

No amount of evidence or talking to these racists will change their mind Cause their entire identity revolves around being misinformed Their social media feeds their bias & makes them even more racist Incredibly difficult to change their mind https://t.co/pHvcFubVqo — Furgie | ️‍ (@furgieofficial) August 31, 2026

9.

This is the kind of absolute skull hollowness we’re dealing with https://t.co/3cfU4vHgyv — Dali (@Dalicar) August 31, 2026

10.

What in heaven's name do you with these people? One of the drawbacks with universal suffrage, characters like this chap are allowed a vote! https://t.co/UsbhC2T2T7 — Trevor Warner (@trevorw1953) August 31, 2026

11.

Thick twats won’t do the basic research, this is how we got BREXIT — Taz (@twolftaz) August 31, 2026

12.

Wonder what he thinks of Jewish rabbinical courts/beth din and canon law in operation here Or does that not matter coz they are not Muslim Or does he not have a clue they exist — Still #FBPE and #Woke. And damn proud of it! (@Banned_Reunion) August 31, 2026

13.

Somebody tell these dumb twats. Jude Law isn’t a Law either https://t.co/rVhg9poR1O — RealDeal_FR (@LUFC_ForReal) August 31, 2026

14.

You will watch the world burn, you will be told it's being flooded and you will chose to put on a raincoat instead of dousing the flames https://t.co/5woTlfcsdl — Rhys Morgan (@RhysVMorgan) September 1, 2026

Timothy Day summed up.>

Jfc! These people are too stupid to process information. They can only repeat sound bites. Fuck sake people, fuck sake! https://t.co/cyAt1vQ8YE — Timothy Day (@somefingoruvver) August 31, 2026

You can also follow Nicola Thorp on TikTok and YouTube.

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American Trump supporters have been giving their views on Sharia Law in the UK and they’re as outrageously misinformed as you would expect

Source Nicola Thorpe Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons