‘What’s something people pretend to enjoy because they’re afraid to admit they don’t?’ – 21 things we all secretly dislike

Life adulthood

We like to think that we become immune to peer pressure once we leave school and grow up, but actually the influence of other people and a very human desire to conform continues even when we’re adults.

Which is how we end up doing things we don’t actually want to, simply to fit in. They’ve been chatting about this on the r/answers subreddit after user Umbrosyx asked this…

What’s something people pretend to enjoy because they’re afraid to admit they don’t?

And lots of people chimed in with their thoughts on the stuff we do that we often secretly dislike, like this…

1.

‘Nightclubs. They’re awful.’

–alienalf1

2.

‘Wearing a friggin bra. I just love walking around with a giant rubber band around my chest.’

–imalittlefrenchpress

3.

‘Marriage and children.’

–Free_Ad7133

4.

‘IPAs.’

–Zapatos-Grande

5.

‘Yard work. Like, dead tired, sweaty, back breaking yard work.’

–gustyaeroplane81

6.

‘Pubs and bars which are so loud you can barely hear yourself think, let alone have a conversation.’

–Professional-Crew657

7.

‘Playing golf. The event as a whole sounds fun and enjoyable. Then you shoot a 127 and… now it sucks.’

–Recordeal7

8.

‘Working a full time job.’

–Ok-Inevitable-240

9.

‘Corporate life, LinkedIn, conferences, etc. No one would do any of this if they didn’t have to.’

–Strictly_Passe

10.

‘Sharing a bed. Don’t get me wrong, I love my husband. I also prefer sleeping alone. I sleep sooooo much better.’

–rusyrius987

11.

‘Matcha. It feels like a social experiment where everyone is pretending to enjoy the taste of liquefied lawn clippings to trick me.’

–theallofit