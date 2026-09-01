‘What ‘old timey’ beliefs do your parents still have?’ – 23 views that will make your own folks seem thoroughly modern

Life parents r/AskUK

The fact that we all grow old and obsolete, like a Nokia flip phone, is a tragic but unavoidable part of life.

But it doesn’t stop us thinking that we still know best, as anyone who has had a conversation with an ageing parent lately will be well aware of.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user PaddedValls posed this question…

What ‘old timey’ views/beliefs do your parents still have? My dad firmly believes that the man should always be the main breadwinner in a relationship, and struggles to wrap his head around modern household income dynamics.

That’s certainly old school, as any family struggling to survive nowadays even with two incomes will know. Lots of other people chipped in with their own examples, like these…

1.

‘”Why are you going on holiday to bloody Japan?? After what they did to our boys in WW2″

Alas, for I am a fuckin Weeb (non-Japanese person obsessed with anime and Japanese culture), mum.’

–Beautiful_Task3294

2.

‘You can get a job by walking a company with a suit, smile, and handshake and subsequently earn six figures.’

–Prof_Hentai

3.

‘My parents believe that sex outside of marriage is wrong. My mum once said to me I couldn’t go on holiday with my ex because that meant we would share a bed and have sex – which made me wonder what she thought I was doing with him when I went to his house on Saturday afternoons.’

–ans-myonul

4.

‘The joys of parents on a final salary pension when their final salary is more than you and your partner earn today. Also parents who bought their house when 3 times one salary would be enough to secure it and that house has since increased 12000% in value.’

–clrthrn

5.

‘My dad still thinks being loyal to a company means you get the best deals. Even though they constantly rip him off and I constantly tell him he needs to switch he just ignores it.’

–allangod

6.

‘My mum thinks it’s “sad” when she sees two men together in, say, a museum. A) she assumes they’re a gay couple, and B) she thinks that means they have a sad life.’

–Horror-Kumquat

7.

‘My wife’s grannie is convinced that anyone who never had children is “incredibly selfish” and is living a very sad life. She couldn’t have kids so adopted two and can’t seem to comprehend that some people just don’t want to have children at all.

Her other grandchild is 24 and is happy building his own business and travelling the world but in her mind he should be settling down, getting married and having kids…’

–Affectionate-Cost525

8.

‘The one that annoys me is my mum is of the mindset the world is more violent now then it was back then. I tell her, you can get your news much more quickly now and from around the world and would say even when she was younger the news outlets could only report on a limited amount where as now its near unlimited.

One was she thinks child on child violence is up and I looked up the stats over the last 30 odd years and its pretty much equal to back to to the 70-90s.’

–Consistent-Candle873

9.

‘My grandad, when he was alive, thought my mum getting divorced would bring shame on the family. In 2007.’

–Confident-Bus-3778

10.

‘That autism didn’t exist in his time.’

–Beartato4772

11.

‘My mum still thinks tattoos make you appear common and for hoodlums. I have a couple of small tattoos, my daughter has a lot of beautiful sleeve and back work.

I keep pointing out to my mum she has more face tattoos than either of us because she gets her eyebrows micro bladed.’

–ddmf

12.

‘Years back I was having a mental crisis and my parents tried to take over my care from my partner who I’d been with for 10+ years at this point – but not married.

They declared that my Dad was still my elder and therefore he had the legal responsibility for me over my long term partner. A quick Google search put that idea to bed rather swiftly but it still gives me the ick when I think about it.’

–stauer88