People have been sharing the free things that everyone should use – 17 top tools that won’t cost you a penny

Round Ups r/AskReddit

We’re all looking to make savings during the cost of living crisis. Those ludicrously expensive Freddo bars won’t buy themselves.

If you’re looking to make savings, you could do a lot worse than to head over to Reddit. Users like to discuss secret money-saving hacks, including TheAmenophis who put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is a FREE thing everyone should know/use?’

Here are the top replies that are suitable for every budget…

1.

‘Project Gutenberg is a great free resource. It contains thousands of public domain and legally free ebooks to download and read. They offer multiple formats to work with every device and even an option to read directly in your browser if you want.’

-Minyaden

2.

‘archive.org ‘You can find films, TV shows, magazines, books, archives of old websites, so much stuff. I found 25 full seasons of Doctor Who on there.’

-AkaruLyte

3.

‘Davinci Resolve if you love video editing!’

-stussyszn

4.

‘IMSLP.org – for classical sheet music. Massive collection ‘Musescore.org – free sheet music notation software with great included sounds ‘Reaper.fm – DAW (digital audio workstation–basically professional-level software for recording music and adding effects) There is no restriction on free personal trial use of the software’

-Casiquire

5.

‘Photopea: A completely free, web-based alternative to Photoshop. It runs entirely in your browser and opens .psd files natively.’

-Dramatic_Movies

6.

‘historypin.org letting you see what real places looked like decades or even centuries ago.’

-NoBed1845

7.

‘Your local library’

-tmmzc85

8.

‘The soap dispenser in public bathrooms. We know who you are.’

-AlligatorMass

9.