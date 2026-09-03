Donald Trump is worried about the quality of future presidents and the lack of self-awareness is visible from Mars
Donald Trump is worried about the quality of the presidential candidates who will follow him into the White House (assuming he ever leaves the White House and/or there is still a White House there when he departs).
So much so that Trump suggested some sort of test should be installed – at which point we must surely hand the story over to him – demonstrating a lack of self-awareness visible from space.
Trump mispronounces “cognitive” while demanding tests for presidential candidates: “I mean, you get a guy who gets in there, he’s got a good line of crap. He gets in, and all of a sudden, you’re stuck with a man who’s a moron.” pic.twitter.com/eFT8QwJE8f
— Sigurdur Nordal (@essenviews) September 2, 2026
A moron in the White House? What are the chances of that, Mr President?
And it was down to these people to surely say it best.
Hahhahhahhahahhahah https://t.co/5VYcjt9FYL
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) September 2, 2026
He’s clearly describing himself. https://t.co/ePtIB9T4BQ
— James R Us (@Jamesrus42) September 2, 2026
Nailed it lol https://t.co/E1TdKPmSCF
— Canada Goose 🇨🇦 (@CanadaGoose911) September 2, 2026
Yeah, imagine that happening. https://t.co/myBAKiFOBA
— Michael Freeman (@mpfreeman1950) September 2, 2026
Irony is on fire today. https://t.co/UvWWla88mq
— A7F16AFVet (@F16Vet) September 2, 2026
It’s actually amazing isn’t it https://t.co/LGPylwu93S
— Jess Margera (@jessmargera) September 2, 2026
I can think of nothing more frightening than waking up from a 20 year coma right now. https://t.co/AfHVGpwQp4
— Vol Day Long (@ThePenceagram) September 3, 2026
Just in case any Magas at the back still didn’t get it.
OMG, he’s describing himself.
— Maestro (@Maestro4Maestro) September 2, 2026
Source @essenviews