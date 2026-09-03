US donald trump

Donald Trump is worried about the quality of future presidents and the lack of self-awareness is visible from Mars

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2026

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Donald Trump is worried about the quality of the presidential candidates who will follow him into the White House (assuming he ever leaves the White House and/or there is still a White House there when he departs).

So much so that Trump suggested some sort of test should be installed – at which point we must surely hand the story over to him – demonstrating a lack of self-awareness visible from space.

A moron in the White House? What are the chances of that, Mr President?

And it was down to these people to surely say it best.

Just in case any Magas at the back still didn’t get it.

Source @essenviews