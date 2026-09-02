If you’re having a bad day then why not make it even worse by listening to Cilla Black covering ‘Angel’ by Madonna?

Celebrity Cilla Black Madonna nostalgia

It’s not the first time that we’ve featured scouse TV presenter and songstress, Cilla Black, on these pages. Unfortunately, we can’t guarantee it will be the last time, either.

There’s just something grimly compelling about watching Cilla’s many cover versions from her time hosting Surprise Surprise, such as her ‘classic’ rendition of Eye of the Tiger.

Well now a new atrocity has been uncovered and shared by Tashy McTashFace on Twitter. It’s an excruciating mangling of Madonna’s 1985 single, Angel.

It has to be heard to be believed.

It went viral a week or two back and to make the music legend’s birthday (no, not Cilla Black’s). You have been comprehensively warned.

Yikes! The comments were as catty you’d expect.

1.

Unknown trivia for this video. Did you know they used 16 replica police cars by the time they finished this video because the drivers drove every single one off a cliff to save having to listen to Cilla butcher another song. — Fraz🇬🇧 (@frazzle121180) August 17, 2026

2.

I can’t tell which is my favourite part: Cilla repeatedly telling her to keep her eyes on the road when she tries to break the tension of being sung at, the boys doing backing vocals at gun point, or the WPC stopping traffic on a closed road. — Adam Gray (@admgry) August 18, 2026

3.

What the HELL — Jurassic Snark (@underhandrea) August 18, 2026

4.

This was prime time TV! What is the exact shade of Cilla’s hair? — Mr.Dineen (@DiarmuidDineen) August 18, 2026

5.

Back in the day, she was the British Sabrina Carpenter 😎 — Oblivifrek (@Oblivifrek) August 17, 2026

6.

What on earth is this? (Also, I need to watch every episode right now.) — Ryan (@OwnGoalsnCafes) August 17, 2026

7.

8.

Ouch! Cilla couldn’t carry a tune on a stretcher… — Neil Roberts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦 (@ferryhiller) August 17, 2026

9.

She should arrest her for murdering the song — Buckinghamshire freedom (@NormalisingNud1) August 17, 2026

10.

It’s like listening to someone chewing glass!! What’s worse is that I watched it all the way through 😲 — Embo1878 (@DEmbo1878) August 17, 2026

11.

A voice like a fire in a pet shop. — Toxteth O’Grady (@Grumpyish1929) August 18, 2026

12.

How did this ever happen?😂😂 https://t.co/0oJo6fhhV6 — JWSEY (@jwsey01) August 17, 2026

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14.

I think I love the 80s. Then I see utter shit like this and realise I’ve forgotten these bits of the 80s…….🤢 https://t.co/wrnmB8aVhY — Youlike Mywife (@YoulikeMywife) August 18, 2026

15.

This is what Hell looks like https://t.co/bS1LYa3a5n — Apotheosis of Anhedonia (@keswickbro) August 17, 2026

16.

Worst episode of Juliet Bravo ever https://t.co/ZPPOK5Xwzo — Art Vandelay (@chapmanj100) August 17, 2026

17.