Celebrity Cilla Black Madonna nostalgia

If you’re having a bad day then why not make it even worse by listening to Cilla Black covering ‘Angel’ by Madonna?

David Harris. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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It’s not the first time that we’ve featured scouse TV presenter and songstress, Cilla Black, on these pages. Unfortunately, we can’t guarantee it will be the last time, either.

There’s just something grimly compelling about watching Cilla’s many cover versions from her time hosting Surprise Surprise, such as her ‘classic’ rendition of Eye of the Tiger.

Well now a new atrocity has been uncovered and shared by Tashy McTashFace  on Twitter. It’s an excruciating mangling of Madonna’s 1985 single, Angel.

It has to be heard to be believed.

It went viral a week or two back and to make the music legend’s birthday (no, not Cilla Black’s). You have been comprehensively warned.

Yikes! The comments were as catty you’d expect.

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