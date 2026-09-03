This 5 Live presenter’s hilarious slip of the tongue at the US Open was just the light relief everyone needed right now

Sport BBC fail tennis

To the US Open tennis now – not a phrase we use overly often on these pages – where sports presenter and commentator Katie Smith was bringing listeners up to speed with all the comings and goings at the tournament.

Except this particular update didn’t go entirely to plan and it was a top drawer example of this sort of thing.

Another one for Denis! (one for younger readers there).

I AM SCREAMING 😭😭😭😂😂😂 https://t.co/O5UZuxUejK — Foot Fault Tennis (@footfaulttennis) September 2, 2026

It’s becoming a bit of a thing… https://t.co/v1qvV9osVO — Greg Scott (@GregScottTV) September 2, 2026

Last word to Katie herself.

Woooopsy 🫠🫠 — Katie Smith (@K_CroydenSmith) September 2, 2026

READ MORE

Kemi Badenoch appeared to make a sex joke to kick off Andy Burnham’s first PMQs and it wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, anywhere

Source @Dada2675 Image screengrab