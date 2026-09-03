Sport BBC fail tennis

This 5 Live presenter’s hilarious slip of the tongue at the US Open was just the light relief everyone needed right now

Poke Reporter. Updated September 3rd, 2026

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To the US Open tennis now – not a phrase we use overly often on these pages – where sports presenter and commentator Katie Smith was bringing listeners up to speed with all the comings and goings at the tournament.

Except this particular update didn’t go entirely to plan and it was a top drawer example of this sort of thing.

Another one for Denis! (one for younger readers there).

Last word to Katie herself.

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Source @Dada2675 Image screengrab