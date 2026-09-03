This 5 Live presenter’s hilarious slip of the tongue at the US Open was just the light relief everyone needed right now
To the US Open tennis now – not a phrase we use overly often on these pages – where sports presenter and commentator Katie Smith was bringing listeners up to speed with all the comings and goings at the tournament.
Except this particular update didn’t go entirely to plan and it was a top drawer example of this sort of thing.
Oh @K_CroydenSmith a superb slip of the tongue! Crying!🤣🤣🤣#bbctennis#USOpen@scottygb pic.twitter.com/4Rgr9sfz8s
— Aly (@Dada2675) September 2, 2026
Another one for Denis! (one for younger readers there).
Don’t worry nobody noticed. pic.twitter.com/XeLLs1kIrB
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 2, 2026
I’m such a child 😂😂😂 https://t.co/iNwQxWbtIM
— Rob- BoxingShrew 🥊🇬🇧 (@BoxingShrew) September 2, 2026
— Tim Warwick 💙 (@phillipatwizzle) September 2, 2026
I AM SCREAMING 😭😭😭😂😂😂 https://t.co/O5UZuxUejK
— Foot Fault Tennis (@footfaulttennis) September 2, 2026
It’s becoming a bit of a thing… https://t.co/v1qvV9osVO
— Greg Scott (@GregScottTV) September 2, 2026
Made my day https://t.co/GhG63VwLpF
— Georgie Heath🎙️ (@GeorgieHeath27) September 2, 2026
Last word to Katie herself.
Woooopsy 🫠🫠
— Katie Smith (@K_CroydenSmith) September 2, 2026
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Source @Dada2675 Image screengrab