‘What’s a perfectly legal behaviour that makes you think ‘absolute psychopath’?’ – 21 little signs of utter madness

Life r/AskUK

There’s some behaviour that signals a severely unbalanced mind, which, as a society, we rather strangely love to lap up in the form of scary movies and true crime content.

But what about the tiny little signs that suggest somebody has the hidden potential for either madness or genius? Because it’s a fine line between the two.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Luke_Johnson_1984 posted their thoughts on the matter…

‘What’s a perfectly legal behaviour that makes you think ‘absolute psychopath’?

And they kicked things off like this.

‘Mine would be someone biting straight into a KitKat without breaking the fingers apart first.’

An opinion I’m sure we can all get on board with. And lots of people chipped in with their own red lines for where sanity ends, like these…

1.

‘Walking into a lift and not turning to face the door.’

–Nevernonethewiser

2.

‘Not removing the paper bit on the top of the butter, and just peeling it and putting it back every time.’

–Intelligent_Bar_710

3.

‘Glueing Lego together. Granted I know some people do this for conventions or competitions which makes sense. I’m talking about people who I’ve encountered over the years who glue their kids’ lego together…

Why? Because the kids keep dismantling it to build something else/making a mess with the bricks whilst they play. Absolutely unhinged behaviour.’

–Ok_Somewhere_4669

4.

‘Parking next to someone in an empty fucking car park. There’s 267 spaces. Put your fucking car in one of those.’

–MeatGayzer69

5.

‘Sitting next to a stranger on the bus or train when there are still double seats available.’

–Feisty-Marsupial9287

6.

‘Not taking plastic protective film off stuff when it’s already started peeling itself off and now just looks scruffy. Like film around the TV or fridge for example. I can’t get in the mind of someone who doesn’t just rip it all off.’

–OpeningAtmosphere595

7.

‘Walking across a zebra crossing without looking thinking or hearing, usually with headphones. Like yeah sure I’m gonna stop, but what if I didn’t?! Have some fucking awareness at least!’

–TacticalRiotChimp

8.

‘I once needed a plastic jug. A shop was within walking distance. I bought a plastic green jug. I did not need a bag.

I felt incredibly unhinged walking the streets wielding an empty plastic jug. I did not break any British law, but I felt demented.’

–Zak_Rahman

9.

‘Once watched someone eat a four pack of Petits Filous like it was a Fruit Corner, mixing them together etc.’

–CursedTaint

10.

‘Leaving the toilet without washing your hands, I did a stint as a cleaning lady at a gym, cleaning both men’s and women’s toilets. The number of men I’ve witnessed touching their sweaty junks and going back inside the gym was both astonishing and horrifying.

Don’t worry, the women weren’t any better, they were clogging the shower drains from trimming their (very long) pubes in there.’

–ImThatBitchNoodles

11.

‘Milk before cereal.’

–Xenozip3371Alpha

12.

‘My daughter used to eat Creme Eggs by biting the top off, letting the middle pour into her left hand, eating the chocolate shell then licking her left hand clean. Couldn’t believe it the first time I saw it. Certifiable.’

–Purple-Pie4283