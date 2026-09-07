Politics Reform UK Richard tice

Richard Tice posted a photo of his Reform conference jump ‘for joy’, and Guinness might have to update its entry for the biggest self-own – 17 brutal responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 7th, 2026

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Reform UK had its conference at the weekend, where they set out a quite alarming plan for their first hundred days in government, should they ever make it that far.

Here’s the man who missed 77 Commons votes vowing to get MPs to work 24 hours a day to push through his right-wing agenda.

That, however, has not been the focus of media and social media attention, after Verbatim and Channel 4’s well-timed revelation that Reform officials, including Farage, agreed to take what they believed to be illegal donations – although it was actually a secrety filmed sting.

As if that weren’t embarrassing enough for the would-be UK Government, the crowd’s savage attack on two protesters who were being dragged from their conference hall led to a shameful set of reactions – and no apology or condemnation – from Reform MPs.

Without the slightest sense of irony, former party leader Richard Tice posted this shot of him ‘jumping for joy’, presumably in his delight at being in the presence of disgraced former lowest-common-denominator TV presenter Jeremy Kyle.

Jumping for joy at the Reform UK Conference! The energy is unmatched. What a day. With an image of Tice jumping on stage in a very Elon Musk-like awkward pose

There was more.

Richard Tice jumping enthusiastically on stage with Jeremy Kyle

Sadly, we haven’t managed to track down any video clips of this spectacular feat of athleticism. We’re sure you’re as devastated as we are.

We have found the motherlode of piss-taking, though, which is just as good.

Let’s dive in.

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