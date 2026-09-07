Richard Tice posted a photo of his Reform conference jump ‘for joy’, and Guinness might have to update its entry for the biggest self-own – 17 brutal responses

Politics Reform UK Richard tice

Reform UK had its conference at the weekend, where they set out a quite alarming plan for their first hundred days in government, should they ever make it that far.

Here’s the man who missed 77 Commons votes vowing to get MPs to work 24 hours a day to push through his right-wing agenda.

On my first day as Prime Minister, I will declare a national emergency. Parliament will sit 24 hours a day until all necessary bills have been passed. pic.twitter.com/vk4ry8irvW — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 4, 2026

That, however, has not been the focus of media and social media attention, after Verbatim and Channel 4’s well-timed revelation that Reform officials, including Farage, agreed to take what they believed to be illegal donations – although it was actually a secrety filmed sting.

Our yearlong investigation reveals Nigel Farage courting illicit funding as part of a plot to bring foreign money into British politics, orchestrated by his top aides and caught on hidden camera. pic.twitter.com/YBJm4CBg8A — Verbatim (@Verbatim_Media) September 3, 2026

As if that weren’t embarrassing enough for the would-be UK Government, the crowd’s savage attack on two protesters who were being dragged from their conference hall led to a shameful set of reactions – and no apology or condemnation – from Reform MPs.

Farage laughing as a woman is beaten and kicked for interrupting his speech. pic.twitter.com/a5KzZ4jA9n — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) September 7, 2026

Without the slightest sense of irony, former party leader Richard Tice posted this shot of him ‘jumping for joy’, presumably in his delight at being in the presence of disgraced former lowest-common-denominator TV presenter Jeremy Kyle.

There was more.

Sadly, we haven’t managed to track down any video clips of this spectacular feat of athleticism. We’re sure you’re as devastated as we are.

We have found the motherlode of piss-taking, though, which is just as good.

Let’s dive in.

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Is he trying to be a human swastika here? https://t.co/sO9sYaWeE2 — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) September 6, 2026

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Don't do drugs kids.

You'll look like a Dick head. — monty and lottie. (emma) (@montysbiscuit) September 5, 2026

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GB's competitor at the World Gymnastics Championships, Dickie Tice, midway through the floor routine and about to launch into the never-before-attempted Triple Russian Backhander. He eventually finished last. pic.twitter.com/abg8I2cwQ4 — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) September 6, 2026

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Richard Tice gives a helpful demonstration of how he wants the army to march when Reform are in power. pic.twitter.com/S25B5Zw06p — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 5, 2026

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Is this a major party conference, or a circus act? What happened to serious politics? https://t.co/Kl3RqAKw6D — Dylan Smyth (@TheDylanSmyth) September 5, 2026

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