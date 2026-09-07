Politics Ukraine

This Ukrainian journalist’s devastating question for Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was a magnificent example for American reporters everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated September 7th, 2026

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Donald Trump infamously claimed he would bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House.

So we weren’t exactly holding out any hopes after his ‘top negotiators’ Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin this weekend.

It was just as productive as you’d imagine – Kushner wanging on about the need to find a ‘win-win solution’ or some such nonsense – and we mention it purely because of this Ukrainian journalist’s devastating question for Witkoff.

The journalist is Dmytro Gordon putting the question to Witkoff at a press conference in Kiev and it’s surely an example of his western counterparts everywhere.

Epic.

‘You have met with Putin many times. Doesn’t it seem to you that Putin has been deceiving you this whole time?

‘Doesn’t it seem to you that Putin and the Russians understand only one language well — the language of force?

‘Don’t you find it repulsive to sit at the same table with an international war criminal, the executioner of the Ukrainian people, who is personally responsible for Ukraine’s tragedy?’

And these people surely said it best.

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