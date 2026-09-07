This Ukrainian journalist’s devastating question for Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was a magnificent example for American reporters everywhere

Politics Ukraine

Donald Trump infamously claimed he would bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House.

So we weren’t exactly holding out any hopes after his ‘top negotiators’ Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin this weekend.

It was just as productive as you’d imagine – Kushner wanging on about the need to find a ‘win-win solution’ or some such nonsense – and we mention it purely because of this Ukrainian journalist’s devastating question for Witkoff.

The journalist is Dmytro Gordon putting the question to Witkoff at a press conference in Kiev and it’s surely an example of his western counterparts everywhere.

At the press conference, Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon asked US envoy Steve Witkoff if he thinks Putin has been deceiving him, if Russia only understands force, and if it feels disgusting to sit at the same table with a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/xFdZ40fm4H — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) September 6, 2026

Epic.

‘You have met with Putin many times. Doesn’t it seem to you that Putin has been deceiving you this whole time? ‘Doesn’t it seem to you that Putin and the Russians understand only one language well — the language of force? ‘Don’t you find it repulsive to sit at the same table with an international war criminal, the executioner of the Ukrainian people, who is personally responsible for Ukraine’s tragedy?’

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Now THAT’S how you ask a question. https://t.co/j2Pteo2FEj — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) September 6, 2026

2.

Ukraine has real reporters. https://t.co/IYJcHKXxFU — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) September 6, 2026

3.

Good job standing up, speaking plainly, and saying what needed to be said. Sometimes the truth doesn’t need to be softened, dressed up, or made politically convenient. It just needs to be said. Respect. https://t.co/wuxlU7AmKY — (TCAG) Командир Бред Кроуфорд (CDR Brad Crawford) (@evo1tactical) September 6, 2026

4.

I wish American journalists asked such questions! — Center Lefty (@WomenAreFedUp) September 6, 2026

5.

Devastating question, would love to hear the answer.

It also neatly demonstrates that Ukrainian journalists can ask what they like, and their President won’t insult them. https://t.co/8mIbjnN6Ij — JanTheStitchWitch (@pictureladyjan) September 6, 2026

6.