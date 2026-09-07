Politics Reform UK

Reform UK-ers got super excited by their ‘non-woke bottle caps’ and it was a spectacular own goal for the ages

Poke Reporter. Updated September 7th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Never let it be said that there was a shortage of things for Reform UK-ers to get excited about at their national conference.

Like these ‘non-woke bottle caps’ for instance, which came attached – or rather, not attached – to bottles of water at their Birmingham conference centre.

They were highlighted by journalist @siennamarla who described them as a ‘personal highlight’.

Except if conference organisers thought they thought they were winning against work, it turned out to be more of the own goal variety.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2