Reform UK-ers got super excited by their ‘non-woke bottle caps’ and it was a spectacular own goal for the ages

Politics Reform UK

Never let it be said that there was a shortage of things for Reform UK-ers to get excited about at their national conference.

Like these ‘non-woke bottle caps’ for instance, which came attached – or rather, not attached – to bottles of water at their Birmingham conference centre.

They were highlighted by journalist @siennamarla who described them as a ‘personal highlight’.

Personal highlight of Reform conference: non woke bottle cap pic.twitter.com/Pr6XvCQ2FA — Sienna Rodgers (@siennamarla) September 6, 2026

Except if conference organisers thought they thought they were winning against work, it turned out to be more of the own goal variety.

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So rather than buying local British mineral water, they imported Turkish water (Hayat) from a French owned brand (Danone)? 😂 — VaduzBewohner (@VaduzBewohner) September 6, 2026

2.

🚨 The softest people alive. https://t.co/qko5Gfh9Ig — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) September 6, 2026

3.

Dissapointing to see the Reform Party Ltd chose not to support British water suppliers amd instead went to a Turkish company. Not very patriotic. https://t.co/FOOMji0hI8 — RS Archer (@archer_rs) September 6, 2026

4.

What the fuck is a ‘none woke’ bottle cap? There’s something desperately wrong with these morons. https://t.co/iW6gg4kH02 — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) September 6, 2026

5.

Apparently another highlight of the reform conference: imported Turkish water — Arctic Cartel (@ArcticCartel) September 6, 2026

6.

if you get skill issue’d by an attached bottlecap I think of you as less than human https://t.co/hKWLy76ywI — Punished TMG (@PunishedTMG_) September 6, 2026

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