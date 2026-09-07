Get your recommended daily allowance of sheer cringe with this AI video of Trump as a Green Lantern

US donald trump

We’re not sure whether HBO will be rubbing their hands with glee or crying into their flat whites at the publicity the White House has inadvertently generated for their current series, Lanterns.

The White House post that suggests someone with the password to their Twitter account has been watching it is this piece of AI slop, which dropped shortly before the latest episode was aired.

In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might beware my power… Green Lantern's light! pic.twitter.com/mXWr0zeyLC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 7, 2026

The idea of Donald Trump belonging to the Green Lantern Corps of intergalactic law enforcement officers makes even less sense than giving him a Fifa Peace Prize. We all know he’d use the willpower-boosting ring to manipulate the stock market, cheat at golf or grow hair that doesn’t make people think he’s smuggling ferrets.

The latest bizarre meme to come from what used to be the account that reported the serious achievements of the President of the USA got exactly the response you’d expect – mockery visible from space.

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It’s confirm…. The president of the United States is absolutely INSANE. https://t.co/ZNm7Vlu5uy — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 7, 2026

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The government of the United States of America. The idiots are in charge. pic.twitter.com/vXIX9UC73g — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 7, 2026

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This is some of the stupidest crap I’ve ever seen. It’s actually funny and pathetic https://t.co/LqNE9hYDt2 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 7, 2026

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What the actual fuck is happening in the US? https://t.co/PyeMW2P31f — Jeff Davies, the Energy OG (@EnergyCredit1) September 7, 2026

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This cant be real life https://t.co/MzpxU7pIOh — Elvis The Alien (@ElvisTheAlienTV) September 7, 2026

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They fired the zoomer making hyperborea hitler edits and hired a millennial redditor instead https://t.co/Vpp3hjBvXW — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) September 7, 2026

7.

I kid you not. The official White House account just posted a 27 second AI Green Lantern trailer where the President builds a glowing force field wall and summons factories with his magic ring. This is not a parody account. https://t.co/XcUIbuib7E — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) September 7, 2026

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Are we ever going to take psychological insanity seriously?? https://t.co/0lFXtkXJCT — Badassmutha 🔞🌏🕊💞♿️🐈‍⬛🐕🤼‍♂️🏉💐 (@dodgson_sally) September 7, 2026

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