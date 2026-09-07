US donald trump

Get your recommended daily allowance of sheer cringe with this AI video of Trump as a Green Lantern

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 7th, 2026

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We’re not sure whether HBO will be rubbing their hands with glee or crying into their flat whites at the publicity the White House has inadvertently generated for their current series, Lanterns.

The White House post that suggests someone with the password to their Twitter account has been watching it is this piece of AI slop, which dropped shortly before the latest episode was aired.

The idea of Donald Trump belonging to the Green Lantern Corps of intergalactic law enforcement officers makes even less sense than giving him a Fifa Peace Prize. We all know he’d use the willpower-boosting ring to manipulate the stock market, cheat at golf or grow hair that doesn’t make people think he’s smuggling ferrets.

The latest bizarre meme to come from what used to be the account that reported the serious achievements of the President of the USA got exactly the response you’d expect – mockery visible from space.

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