This Spectator journalist’s plan to prevent his daughter from becoming a ‘picky eater’ met with a uniform chorus of ‘Good luck with that!’

Life food and drink parenting

Writer and Spectator journalist Adam Pollock will soon be welcoming a new baby girl into the world, and we wish him the very best. Naturally, as a first-time dad preparing for fatherhood, he’s already mapped out a foolproof strategy for parenting.

His main priority seems to be ensuring that his daughter never becomes a ‘picky eater’. A very laudable goal.

Here’s the Tweet.

When our daughter is born I will really be testing the claim that children are, by default, picky eaters. No, you are not having nuggets. You will eat the osso buco/guanciale/sardines/kimchi/pâté and you will enjoy it. — Adam James Pollock (@AdamPollock) August 29, 2026

Ah yes. Those old toddler favourites, osso buco and guanciale (not sure what they are, to be honest, but they sound a wee bit pricier than chicken dippers).

The replies provided an entertaining reality check.

1.

Oh mate – just wait. As Mike Tyson says, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. — Barton Creeth (@bartoncreeth) August 29, 2026

2.

When my children were hypothetical they had excellent diets — Dawson Hartley (@Dawson45500317) August 29, 2026

3.

Feeding her gentleman’s relish rusks to own the libs — Georgia Leigha Gilholy (@llggeorgia) August 29, 2026

4.

Have you ever met a 2 year old. Good luck — Crues2030 (@crues2030) August 29, 2026

5.

Well congrats on giving her childhood trauma that will make her hate a bunch of stuff when she’s an adult.

Speaking from experience. — Andrei Cosmin (@CAndreiCosmin) August 29, 2026

6.

I love that parents think they can control what kids do. Its largely an illusion. They do as they do 🙂 — SK Tedeschi (@skedeschi) August 30, 2026

7.

You can force them to eat it (data shows this is actually a great way to harm parent/child relationships and raises risk of disordered eating, though) or you can refuse to give them anything else other than what you make. But you can’t make them enjoy it. — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) August 31, 2026

8.