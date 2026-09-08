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This Spectator journalist’s plan to prevent his daughter from becoming a ‘picky eater’ met with a uniform chorus of ‘Good luck with that!’

David Harris. Updated September 8th, 2026

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Writer and Spectator journalist Adam Pollock will soon be welcoming a new baby girl into the world, and we wish him the very best. Naturally, as a first-time dad preparing for fatherhood, he’s already mapped out a foolproof strategy for parenting.

His main priority seems to be ensuring that his daughter never becomes a ‘picky eater’. A very laudable goal.

Here’s the Tweet.

Ah yes. Those old toddler favourites, osso buco and guanciale (not sure what they are, to be honest, but they sound a wee bit pricier than chicken dippers).

The replies provided an entertaining reality check.

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