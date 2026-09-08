This Spectator journalist’s plan to prevent his daughter from becoming a ‘picky eater’ met with a uniform chorus of ‘Good luck with that!’
Writer and Spectator journalist Adam Pollock will soon be welcoming a new baby girl into the world, and we wish him the very best. Naturally, as a first-time dad preparing for fatherhood, he’s already mapped out a foolproof strategy for parenting.
His main priority seems to be ensuring that his daughter never becomes a ‘picky eater’. A very laudable goal.
Here’s the Tweet.
When our daughter is born I will really be testing the claim that children are, by default, picky eaters.
No, you are not having nuggets. You will eat the osso buco/guanciale/sardines/kimchi/pâté and you will enjoy it.
— Adam James Pollock (@AdamPollock) August 29, 2026
Ah yes. Those old toddler favourites, osso buco and guanciale (not sure what they are, to be honest, but they sound a wee bit pricier than chicken dippers).
The replies provided an entertaining reality check.
1.
Oh mate – just wait. As Mike Tyson says, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.
— Barton Creeth (@bartoncreeth) August 29, 2026
2.
When my children were hypothetical they had excellent diets
— Dawson Hartley (@Dawson45500317) August 29, 2026
3.
Feeding her gentleman’s relish rusks to own the libs
— Georgia Leigha Gilholy (@llggeorgia) August 29, 2026
4.
Have you ever met a 2 year old. Good luck
— Crues2030 (@crues2030) August 29, 2026
5.
Well congrats on giving her childhood trauma that will make her hate a bunch of stuff when she’s an adult.
Speaking from experience.
— Andrei Cosmin (@CAndreiCosmin) August 29, 2026
6.
I love that parents think they can control what kids do. Its largely an illusion. They do as they do 🙂
— SK Tedeschi (@skedeschi) August 30, 2026
7.
You can force them to eat it (data shows this is actually a great way to harm parent/child relationships and raises risk of disordered eating, though) or you can refuse to give them anything else other than what you make. But you can’t make them enjoy it.
— joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) August 31, 2026
8.
Bless your heart
— Eternal Memri TV (@EMTVmemes) August 30, 2026