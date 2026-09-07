Celebrity Jennifer saunders nigel farage

This magnificent Jennifer Saunders takedown of Nigel Farage is truly one for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2026

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If ever there was a time to return to this specific moment on the Celebrity Googlebox sofa then it’s surely now.

It’s a rewind to this time last year (just about) when the couch was occiupied by the estimable Jennifer Saunders and her daughter, Beattie Edmondson.

Saunders went viral – wildly viral – after sharing her thoughts on Donald Trump and, in particular, on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and it’s very funny and totally on-point.

And here is a slightly longer clip with a little bit more context.

Absolutely fabulous? These people certainly thought so …

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

To which @sales_belinda, who shared the original clip, surely said it best.

Well, let’s hope so.

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Source @sales_belinda