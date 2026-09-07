Politics barack obama diapers donald trump

Barack Obama told the best Donald Trump diaper joke — and he didn’t even have to say the punchline himself

Saul Hutson. Updated September 7th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Swimming upstream against the daily barrage of Donald Trump sound bites makes it hard to remember, but there was a time when the United States had a leader who could form a full sentence.

Barack Obama was one of the most charismatic presidents in U.S. history. His speeches were must-watch events full of substance, compassion, and genuine laughs.

Contrast that with the current president and his stammering, angry, and endless ramblings broadcast across Fox News and Truth Social and it’s not hard to see why this classic clip from 2024 is making the rounds again.

Obama was in Pittsburgh, PA making an appearance on behalf of the Harris-Walz presidential run when he wanted to touch on affordability for the typical American family.

One of his examples was diapers. And he used the opportunity to eviscerate the current President.

A++. No notes. This is how you hit Trump where it hurts.

Two years later, Twitter is still applauding.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2