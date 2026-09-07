Barack Obama told the best Donald Trump diaper joke — and he didn’t even have to say the punchline himself

Politics barack obama diapers donald trump

Swimming upstream against the daily barrage of Donald Trump sound bites makes it hard to remember, but there was a time when the United States had a leader who could form a full sentence.

Barack Obama was one of the most charismatic presidents in U.S. history. His speeches were must-watch events full of substance, compassion, and genuine laughs.

Contrast that with the current president and his stammering, angry, and endless ramblings broadcast across Fox News and Truth Social and it’s not hard to see why this classic clip from 2024 is making the rounds again.

Obama was in Pittsburgh, PA making an appearance on behalf of the Harris-Walz presidential run when he wanted to touch on affordability for the typical American family.

One of his examples was diapers. And he used the opportunity to eviscerate the current President.

🚨 BREAKING: Obama: “Or diapers. I remember buying diapers. Do you think Donald Trump has ever changed a diaper?” Supporter: “His own!” Obama: “I almost said that, but decided not to.” pic.twitter.com/biBPy1djkP — GBC (@GBC_Press) September 6, 2026

A++. No notes. This is how you hit Trump where it hurts.

Two years later, Twitter is still applauding.

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Setting up a joke, letting a fan finish the punchline, and then claiming you “decided not to say it” while giggling at the microphone is top-tier political comedy. Bro has mastered the art of the un-said insult. 😭 — Umuojime | (@umuojime) September 6, 2026

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Thank you for reminding me what it’s like to smile a real, warm, and genuine smile when listening to a President speak pic.twitter.com/cPlctgXEnG — Eh, what’s up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) September 6, 2026

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Fantastic.

I genuinely cannot wait to see how much of a temper tantrum trump and his followers have over this clip — TwinBladeRoxas (@SenseiAdam28) September 6, 2026

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