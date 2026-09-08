US donald trump

Donald Trump’s AI map of the US ‘takeover’ of North America and Greenland got the scathing responses it deserved – 21 top burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 8th, 2026

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The US is not exactly in great shape right now.

It’s fighting an apparently unwinnable war with Iran, which Trump started.

There is a growing list of foods that have been flagged as unsafe due to the Doge and Kennedy double act pulling safety protocols that kept dangerous bacteria at bay.

The cost of living in the US has even more people than usual making difficult choices between eating, buying fuel for their cars, or paying for medication.

And what has Donald Trump been doing? This …

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

At least it’s keeping him away from the nuclear codes, right? Right?

Here’s how people have been reacting.

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