Donald Trump’s AI map of the US ‘takeover’ of North America and Greenland got the scathing responses it deserved – 21 top burns

US donald trump

The US is not exactly in great shape right now.

It’s fighting an apparently unwinnable war with Iran, which Trump started. There is a growing list of foods that have been flagged as unsafe due to the Doge and Kennedy double act pulling safety protocols that kept dangerous bacteria at bay. The cost of living in the US has even more people than usual making difficult choices between eating, buying fuel for their cars, or paying for medication.

And what has Donald Trump been doing? This …

Trump posts a map depicting the US conquering the entirety of North America pic.twitter.com/Tu31S8QoKO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2026

At least it’s keeping him away from the nuclear codes, right? Right?

Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

He can’t even conquer the reflecting pool but sure. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 7, 2026

2.

Every American: Can we just have some affordable healthcare, housing, groceries and gas? Meanwhile Trump busy working on Labor Day: pic.twitter.com/XJgs9F0Ygt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 7, 2026

3.

if he is given crayons & a coloring book, some building blocks to pile up & knock down, that might occupy the giant baby for a while as others, adults, try to deal with the catastrophes the giant baby has created. https://t.co/yyOaIaZ6ed — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 7, 2026

4.

The reason why Republicans attack education is so that people don't recognize the history that repeats itself. https://t.co/3uFneF5jxL — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 7, 2026

5.

So… deport everyone and then make them US citizens? pic.twitter.com/3dsM6lDKpe — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) September 7, 2026

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The dementia Don is up and attacking Canada and Greenland again. He's posted like 15 new posts in a few minutes. Donnie is losing it. He's spiraling like a total nutcase. He is trying to distract from all his failures. pic.twitter.com/gcmUEXLd5W — Alleria 🇨🇦 Political & News Commentary (@alleria_eh) September 7, 2026

8.

Once again.. all day either napping or on his phone.. or golfing.. pic.twitter.com/fL5LQ2nI6p — "All I do is" Nguyen (@Nguyen_anime3) September 7, 2026

9.

What would we do and say if the Chinese president posted a map of China taking over the Western Pacific? https://t.co/8Unl1KuVc1 — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) September 7, 2026

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