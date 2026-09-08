Politics Reform UK

This 20-year-old Reform UK council leader demonstrated his maturity and professionalism by saying Green Party members smell – 19 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 8th, 2026

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We regret to inform you that George Finch has been at it again. And by ‘it’, we mean being immature and cringey.

That would be all well and good if he were just any recently-turned-20-year-old, but young Mr Finch is the head of Reform-run Warwickshire County Council.

The youngest council leader in the country has already narrowly survived a vote of no confidence due to numerous errors, but the reason most people are familiar with him is because he went viral for being a cringeworthy, gaffe-prone, real-life David Brent.

Feast your eyes on this.

Steve Carell rubbing his eyes in disbelief

The reason he’s caught our attention again is thanks to the comment he made to the Mirror about why he wouldn’t want to attend the Green Party conference.

“The Greens – they just need Febreze everywhere because they smell.”

We’re sure a teenage spokesperson from the Green Party will soon be dispatched to say “We’re rubber, you’re glue. Bounce off us and stick to you.” That’ll sort it.

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