This 20-year-old Reform UK council leader demonstrated his maturity and professionalism by saying Green Party members smell – 19 votes of no confidence

Politics Reform UK

We regret to inform you that George Finch has been at it again. And by ‘it’, we mean being immature and cringey.

That would be all well and good if he were just any recently-turned-20-year-old, but young Mr Finch is the head of Reform-run Warwickshire County Council.

The youngest council leader in the country has already narrowly survived a vote of no confidence due to numerous errors, but the reason most people are familiar with him is because he went viral for being a cringeworthy, gaffe-prone, real-life David Brent.

Feast your eyes on this.

Saw this on TikTok, I didn’t realise Ricky Gervais had a side gig media training Reform councillors. pic.twitter.com/OOB7OVqaqY — Reece (@MrReeceballa) April 20, 2026

The reason he’s caught our attention again is thanks to the comment he made to the Mirror about why he wouldn’t want to attend the Green Party conference.

20-year-old Reform Councillor George Finch said he wouldn’t want to attend a Green Conference because they…”smell”. pic.twitter.com/fvrvDFBxGE — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) September 7, 2026

“The Greens – they just need Febreze everywhere because they smell.”

We’re sure a teenage spokesperson from the Green Party will soon be dispatched to say “We’re rubber, you’re glue. Bounce off us and stick to you.” That’ll sort it.

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More proof that Farage has no control over his Party This is not a serious political outfitpic.twitter.com/ECMr2XZcm0 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 7, 2026

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George Finch

U.K. Vagina Swerving Champion 2011 to date https://t.co/BXTFF7GBqx — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) September 7, 2026

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It's a routine he's used before, performed ad nauseum a bit like #30pLee Anderson does. — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) September 7, 2026

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Doesn’t look like George has washed his hair for a significant time period. — Calvin 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Cal_vin_R) September 7, 2026

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I do smell, George.

Dior Addict.

You probably smell of Lynx and teenage testosterone. Eww. https://t.co/CB5JB18aTe — CrémantCommunarde #GreenTransitionNow💚 (@0Calamity) September 7, 2026

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This is the calibre of @Warwickshire_CC leader @_GeorgeFinch An utter embarrassment to public service https://t.co/ee8gG567WT — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) September 7, 2026

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this guy is a 10/10 moron — Jack D 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) September 7, 2026

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Carbon copy of David Brent this lad https://t.co/y43liCuvuZ — Has Ahmed (@HasAhmed_) September 7, 2026

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These people think they are fit to run the country https://t.co/PhpnMtuxlX — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) September 7, 2026

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