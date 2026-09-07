What was the millennial equivalent of 6-7? – 17 wildly irritating habits from yesteryear that prove young people aren’t uniquely annoying
The quirk of saying ‘6-7’ and then pissing yourself with laughter is strictly a young person’s phenomenon, and an annoying one at that. But have we all been too quick to forget our own irritating habits?
Gen Z and Gen Alpha don’t have a monopoly on quirks that piss people off. And we know this because CuddlePartyHost put the following question to the olds over at r/AskReddit:
‘What was the millennial equivalent of today’s generation “6 – 7”?’
If you’re of a certain age, these top replies will make you cringe with nostalgia…
1.
‘Replying “your mom” to everything.’
-TattedGal92
2.
‘That’s what she said’
-rivalrobot
3.
‘My friends used to shout PENIS as loud as they could at random moments throughout the day, so all things considered, maybe this 6-7 thing isn’t so bad.’
-TheFracas
4.
‘Wazzzzzzzuuuuuuuppppppp’
-Emotional_Fan_7011
5.
‘NOT!
‘As in:
‘Hey man, you’re actually really good at skiing. NOT!’
-jostler57
6.
‘seeing 69 and following it with “nice”‘
-Dregor319
7.
‘YOU JUST LOST THE GAME’
-ThatChickFromReddit
8.
‘As an elder millennial, “What-Ever!” à la Clueless was pretty annoying to our parents.’
-Whitw816
9.
‘We used to put “izzle” at the end of every word’
-Scoobyscattttt