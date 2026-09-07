What was the millennial equivalent of 6-7? – 17 wildly irritating habits from yesteryear that prove young people aren’t uniquely annoying

Round Ups r/AskReddit

The quirk of saying ‘6-7’ and then pissing yourself with laughter is strictly a young person’s phenomenon, and an annoying one at that. But have we all been too quick to forget our own irritating habits?

Gen Z and Gen Alpha don’t have a monopoly on quirks that piss people off. And we know this because CuddlePartyHost put the following question to the olds over at r/AskReddit:

‘What was the millennial equivalent of today’s generation “6 – 7”?’

If you’re of a certain age, these top replies will make you cringe with nostalgia…

1.

‘Replying “your mom” to everything.’

-TattedGal92

2.

‘That’s what she said’

-rivalrobot

3.

‘My friends used to shout PENIS as loud as they could at random moments throughout the day, so all things considered, maybe this 6-7 thing isn’t so bad.’

-TheFracas

4.

‘Wazzzzzzzuuuuuuuppppppp’

-Emotional_Fan_7011

5.

‘NOT! ‘As in: ‘Hey man, you’re actually really good at skiing. NOT!’

-jostler57

6.

‘seeing 69 and following it with “nice”‘

-Dregor319

7.

‘YOU JUST LOST THE GAME’

-ThatChickFromReddit

8.

‘As an elder millennial, “What-Ever!” à la Clueless was pretty annoying to our parents.’

-Whitw816

9.