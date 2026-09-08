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25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Poke Reporter. Updated September 8th, 2026

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Hello and welcome to our weekly round-up of comedy gold from Threads. There’s a little bit of everything in there today – puns, observational comedy, even some absurdism to celebrate the weird timeline we find ourselves in these days.

We hope you find something that makes you laugh.

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