25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media funny threads

Hello and welcome to our weekly round-up of comedy gold from Threads. There’s a little bit of everything in there today – puns, observational comedy, even some absurdism to celebrate the weird timeline we find ourselves in these days.

We hope you find something that makes you laugh.

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