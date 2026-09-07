Politics donald trump new mexico

Donald Trump’s come up with a new name for New Mexico and but it wasn’t the slam dunk he presumably thought it was – 17 A++ comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated September 7th, 2026

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Donald Trump wants to be the internet’s biggest troll. He might actually be succeeding.

The problem is that his success is coming at the expense of the United States, democracy, and global peace.

His latest viral hit comes courtesy of the official White House Twitter account, which Trump now uses almost exclusively to re-Tweet his Truth Social posts. He does this, of course, because he was banned from Twitter for spreading mis-information.

But back to the trolling.

For a President in charge of a failing country and multiple international conflicts, Trump spends most of his time on social media shit-posting. It’s alarming how often he posts, even by influencer standards.

Since Truth Social is the Fox News of social media, Trump knows he can’t draw as many eyeballs as he can over on Twitter.

So now he chooses to post his favorite AI slop on the official White House account. Which brings us to his racist-ly creative suggestion for a re-name of New Mexico.

Here is the idiotic post from the official home of the Commander in Chief.

It did not go over well in the replies.

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