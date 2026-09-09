This Canadian public toilet named after Trump isn’t the throne he wants, but it’s the one he deserves – 17 takedowns that go way beyond bog standard

US canada donald trump

Donald Trump has spent most of his second term trolling Canada.

He’s referred to them as the 51st state of the US, repeatedly called their prime ministers ‘Governor’, imposed massive tariffs on them, and posted meme after meme on Truth Social, mocking them.

It’s no surprise, then, that Canada’s elbows are up, and they’ve set retaliatory tariffs, pulled US products from sale, cut visits to their southern neighbour considerably, and instigated stronger ties with Europe.

Someone in Canada has gone one further, and honoured the US President with a special plaque.

Trump loves having his name on everything so Canadians named a public toilet after him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qOSylTQCAT — Athena is her 💫 (@Athena_is_her) September 8, 2026

Although, sadly, the sign was removed by officials, the internet keeps receipts, so the Donald J Trump Memorial Toilet lives on – and people really appreciated the burn.

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Put Trumps face on Toilet Paper. Id buy that — D (@DeclanB77890) September 8, 2026

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Trump will probably demand a fee for using his name on a public toilet. https://t.co/fqNTrChBGK — KT "Special MI6 Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) September 8, 2026

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British Columbia, Canada. Unknown individuals hung a plaque commemorating Donald Trump above a public restroom. The plaque was later removed, but it stayed up for a couple of days)). No one is looking for those responsible. They say that soon all public restrooms across Canada… pic.twitter.com/C0ifrvezfU — Rohoza (Дев'ятий) Mykhailo 🇺🇦🇱🇹🇨🇦 (@Oct7NeverForget) September 8, 2026

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Leave that sign up. It represents how we feel about the POS. — master sam (@masters32107798) September 8, 2026

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What a brilliant idea—to take down that senile old man from the White House using his own tactics. Besides insulting and reporting others, King Donald can't do a thing. — Micha (@Micha8301) September 8, 2026

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The diaper changing station should have his face on it. https://t.co/n40TY03LZ6 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) September 8, 2026

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