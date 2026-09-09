US canada donald trump

This Canadian public toilet named after Trump isn’t the throne he wants, but it’s the one he deserves – 17 takedowns that go way beyond bog standard

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2026

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Donald Trump has spent most of his second term trolling Canada.

He’s referred to them as the 51st state of the US, repeatedly called their prime ministers ‘Governor’, imposed massive tariffs on them, and posted meme after meme on Truth Social, mocking them.

It’s no surprise, then, that Canada’s elbows are up, and they’ve set retaliatory tariffs, pulled US products from sale, cut visits to their southern neighbour considerably, and instigated stronger ties with Europe.

Someone in Canada has gone one further, and honoured the US President with a special plaque.

Although, sadly, the sign was removed by officials, the internet keeps receipts, so the Donald J Trump Memorial Toilet lives on – and people really appreciated the burn.

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