25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Social Media Bluesky funny

It’s Wednesday, which means we’ll hit the halfway mark of the working week today, as well as teetering on the brink of the slide into the weekend.

To celebrate, we’re sharing the 25 funniest things we’ve spotted on Bluesky in the past seven days.

There’s something for everyone. Let’s dive right in.

1.

2.

Guy who invented the urinal really thought “peeing in a toilet stall is so lonely” — Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred.bsky.social) 6 September 2026 at 15:32

3.

I’m an old soul in the sense that I don’t understand how to work the TV remote and will fall asleep in your favorite chair — Coach Rusty (@coachrusty.bsky.social) 5 September 2026 at 21:27

4.

okay I've listened to you, I've heard everything you've said, but I'm telling you, there's no way that me being tired and it being 2 am are related — Tyler, from the Internet (@tylerfromtheinternet.com) 8 September 2026 at 10:02

5.

Then: "Bro, that's some sick, twisted shit you're saying. You oughta make an appointment with a therapist." Now: "Bro, that's some sick, twisted shit you're saying. You oughta make a podcast." — Charlie Alzamora (@chalza.bsky.social) 7 September 2026 at 20:25

6.

7.

Marriage is asking your spouse to hide the sweets from you until the weekend and then being genuinely offended when he commits to the assignment. — Candy Elliott (@sixfootcandy.bsky.social) 8 September 2026 at 18:17

8.

[spelling bee]

JUDGE: your word is “gullible”

KID: definition

JUDGE: easily deceived

KID: sentence

JUDGE: people with low IQs are often gullible

KID: spelling

JUDGE: G-U-L-L-I-B-hey wait a minute — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) 8 September 2026 at 16:35

9.

It makes sense there's been so much UAP activity in and around Earth's oceans. They've probably bypassed us entirely and are working with the octopuses — Joolia Ghoulia (@jooliaghoulia.bsky.social) 5 September 2026 at 22:20

10.

I get knocked down, but it's so comfy here, I'm staying here and laying down — Sarah Grey (@sarahlynngrey.bsky.social) 8 September 2026 at 07:48

11.

I have one thing to say to the people who drive those Jeeps without doors. Monsters are going to get your feet — sky (@iamspacegirl.bsky.social) 7 September 2026 at 16:50

12.