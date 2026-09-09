Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage vowed that if his hypothetical ministers failed, they’d resign or be sacked, and the irony was visible from outer space – 16 helpings of chinny reckon

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2026

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Nigel Farage has been wanging on about what he’d do in his first 100 days as prime minister – an increasingly unlikely scenario – and it’s all looking a bit Trumpian.

If he did any parliamentary work at all it would probably be more than he’s done in the two years he’s been an MP.

He recently told Ray Addison of the Reform UK Podcast what he’d do if his hypothetical ministers failed to achieve their goals.

David Brent from The Office, saying "Ooh, you're hard. Showing off."

Sidekick number one weighed in.

Not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world.

The internet shared its scepticism.

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Boris Johnson’s former IT tutor *coughs* had this to say.

If anyone can recognise a charlatan …

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Nigel Farage warned Britain was on ‘the edge of serious civil unrest’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

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