Nigel Farage vowed that if his hypothetical ministers failed, they’d resign or be sacked, and the irony was visible from outer space – 16 helpings of chinny reckon

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage has been wanging on about what he’d do in his first 100 days as prime minister – an increasingly unlikely scenario – and it’s all looking a bit Trumpian.

Farage says he would declare a stae of national emergency on day One That would give him unfettered power without challenge LET THAT SINK IN pic.twitter.com/Xr0PcbUKeK — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 8, 2026

If he did any parliamentary work at all it would probably be more than he’s done in the two years he’s been an MP.

He recently told Ray Addison of the Reform UK Podcast what he’d do if his hypothetical ministers failed to achieve their goals.

If my ministers fail, they will resign. If they refuse, I’ll sack them anyway. Jeopardy breeds success. Failure will not be tolerated by a Reform government. pic.twitter.com/00sgwZEvyR — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 8, 2026

Sidekick number one weighed in.

A Reform government will not make excuses. We will deliver. Failure is not an option. We will fix Britain and save our country. https://t.co/DEURbPipu9 — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) September 8, 2026

Not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world.

The internet shared its scepticism.

1.

If they fail, they'll resign. If they refuse, he'll sack them. If Channel 4 turns up with a camera, he'll call it entrapment and jolly pub bants. https://t.co/XhXM3AAs07 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 8, 2026

2.

Cat check: You'll ask them to resign and claim they were only contractors — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 8, 2026

3.

Wrong.

Usual elitist failure – if your Ministers fail it is you that should go as you appointed them and agreed the policy and have the ultimate responsibility to the country But of course in your mind you are untouchable with zero accountability as the fault is also that of… — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 8, 2026

4.

The sort of thing a child might imagine. Maybe he’s saving Christopher Harborne’s money for the lawsuits he’ll need to pay for. https://t.co/yD7WDfQTcV — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 8, 2026

5.

What happens if it turns out the person in charge has appointed a load of useless idiots, so it's really all their fault? https://t.co/C1g8CE0Qlg — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 8, 2026

6.

🚨Fagash won't even sack Anderson for repeatedly lying or Jenrick for mocking violence against women. https://t.co/kc2MkWfKrk — Inevitable_GB_News (TWAT ACCOUNT) (@GBNews23653867) September 8, 2026

7.

The buck should stop with the leader, but apparently it doesn't with Reform. https://t.co/9HSDzms2cg — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 8, 2026

8.

9.

You accepted illegal donations, employed someone to arrange them, met the illegal donors, ate oysters and champagne with them. You should resign or sell the company, whatever, why haven't you been arrested? https://t.co/5tBQgAYhmN — Jake 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ToryWipeout) September 8, 2026

10.

This guy’s only got enough MPs to field a five-a-side team with a full subs bench, and he’s talking about sacking ministers? Please. 😂 https://t.co/nu2J3Z3vJs — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) September 8, 2026

11.

You have failed, you should resign. Crooked donations. Dodgy stamp duty. Bank handlers and unaccounted finances. Corrupt friends. Russian spying. Should I go in? https://t.co/Bedjo4dilq — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) September 8, 2026

12.

But if I fail. I will not really resign resign. I will just resign and go for another by election. Those idiots in Clacton will vote for me either way. pic.twitter.com/IXxL3qBxOv — Dave James (@krackville) September 8, 2026

13.

And yet you haven’t sacked Zia Yusuf, who continues to defy you publicly. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) September 8, 2026

14.

What about bribes and backhanders ? Will you put out a price list to make it fair ? — Simon J Warner (@simonjwarner) September 8, 2026

15.

Your Reform MPs are Tories who failed when in government. — Common-SensePolicies (@CSPolicies) September 8, 2026

16.

Good job you’ll never be in government. If the shambles that is Reform in local government is anything to go by, you’ll run out of Ministers before too long. — Ineluctable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) September 8, 2026

Boris Johnson’s former IT tutor *coughs* had this to say.

This man is a complete charlatan. https://t.co/cgdx2gd7HE — Jennifer Arcuri (@Jenniferarcuri) September 8, 2026

If anyone can recognise a charlatan …

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Nigel Farage warned Britain was on ‘the edge of serious civil unrest’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

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