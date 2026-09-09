This brilliant Dylan Moran rant about the way we live now just went viral again and it’s even truer now than when he said it

Celebrity Dylan moran

We love pretty much everything Dylan Moran does, from Black Books to his brilliant stand-up and everything in between.

And that includes this fabulous rant from back in the day – turns out it’s eight years (heck) back in the day – about the state of the state of the nation and the way we live now.

And sad to say it’s even truer now – so much truer – than it was then.

Me after a few cocktails: pic.twitter.com/CJyk3bvW9C — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 9, 2026

New dictionary definition of ‘nailed it’.

One of the best rants ever — Marco Craveiro, PhD (@MarcoCraveiro) September 9, 2026

😃Dylan is a comic genius 🩵 — McQueen (@Queen44855968Mc) September 9, 2026

This is incredible 😂 — The Yorkshire Lad (@ThisLadSaysIt) September 9, 2026

To conclude …

Dylan Moran 👏👏 https://t.co/ABwaxvCkuh — The Yorkshire Lad (@ThisLadSaysIt) September 9, 2026

READ MORE

This 53 seconds with Nigel Farage’s number one fan is a terrifying glimpse of what we’re up against right now

H/T @supertanskiii