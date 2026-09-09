Popular racism scotland viral

A Glasgow woman read the riot act to a drunken bigot on the bus, and the internet cheered her to the rafters

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2026

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A video originally shared by Chinese student Jack Lu, who is studying Medicine in Glasgow, with the words ‘Racial abuse on a First Bus service in Glasgow AGAIN.’, has gone wildly viral. The star of the incident is a feisty Scotswoman who stepped in to defend Jack from a drunken bigot who was subjecting him to racial abuse.

The clip has been trending across many social media platforms, including Twitter, where it was reposted by Mukhtar. There’s understandably some NSFW language.

“You are not welcome in the twenty-first century. Now, piss off!”

The internet was on board with the Glasgow woman’s sentiment and attitude, unlike the drunken racist who was literally not on board with anyone after being unceremoniously booted from the bus.

Here’s what tweeters had to say about it.

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