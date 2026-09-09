A Glasgow woman read the riot act to a drunken bigot on the bus, and the internet cheered her to the rafters

Popular racism scotland viral

A video originally shared by Chinese student Jack Lu, who is studying Medicine in Glasgow, with the words ‘Racial abuse on a First Bus service in Glasgow AGAIN.’, has gone wildly viral. The star of the incident is a feisty Scotswoman who stepped in to defend Jack from a drunken bigot who was subjecting him to racial abuse.

The clip has been trending across many social media platforms, including Twitter, where it was reposted by Mukhtar. There’s understandably some NSFW language.

Big up this Scottish lady for standing up to this drunk racist, and to the lad who tried to kick him off the bus. pic.twitter.com/paK2posGEi — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 8, 2026

“You are not welcome in the twenty-first century. Now, piss off!”

The internet was on board with the Glasgow woman’s sentiment and attitude, unlike the drunken racist who was literally not on board with anyone after being unceremoniously booted from the bus.

Here’s what tweeters had to say about it.

1.

True Glaswegians and Scots just don't stand for racism like this.

As this racist moron found out on a Glasgow bus.

Well done folks. https://t.co/e0PmLTQfAa — Scotland’s Story (@80_mcswan) September 8, 2026

2.

Super Gran is very real. IYKYK https://t.co/zxHnEnl0z0 — Lorena Knobchopper🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Gypsypup13) September 8, 2026

3.

This is how we do it https://t.co/nRpvo2XIJZ — Donna McLean (@Donna__McLean) September 8, 2026

4.

Hero of woman. Well done to the guys chucking him off and fair play to the big lad making sure he never got leathered. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/n7zj5LdxTU — Ryan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RyanCalum76) September 8, 2026

5.

I lived in Highlands for 18yrs – that lady is typical! They don’t stand for that shite. — Jane (@efcgirl) September 8, 2026

6.

"Now piss off"….I love the Scottish…😍💕 https://t.co/AOVIEMfHUz — Theresa Roberts (@TheresaRob99748) September 8, 2026

7.

Proud of my Scottish people!! — Micheáilín Maolagáin (@michelle1983m) September 8, 2026

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