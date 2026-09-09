Politics asylum seekers nick ferrari rnli

Nick Ferrari said the RNLI had become a ‘taxi service’ for asylum seekers and got all the responses he surely deserved

Poke Reporter. Updated September 9th, 2026

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To the studios of LBC where breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari has been thinking about asylum seekers in the wake of those terrifying far-right protests in the south of England this week.

Many of those protestors aren’t happy with the good people of the RNLI doing their bit to safeguard people’s lives, or as Ferrari put it, becoming a ‘taxi service’ for asylum seekers coming to the UK.

A taxi service?

Each to their own, obviously, but we reckon these people surely said it best.

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