Nick Ferrari said the RNLI had become a ‘taxi service’ for asylum seekers and got all the responses he surely deserved

Politics asylum seekers nick ferrari rnli

To the studios of LBC where breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari has been thinking about asylum seekers in the wake of those terrifying far-right protests in the south of England this week.

Many of those protestors aren’t happy with the good people of the RNLI doing their bit to safeguard people’s lives, or as Ferrari put it, becoming a ‘taxi service’ for asylum seekers coming to the UK.

A taxi service?

‘Do you want to raise funds for what is now turning into a taxi service?’

@NickFerrariLBC asks listeners how they feel about the RNLI being tasked with intercepting migrant crossings. pic.twitter.com/O9whKq8GcK — LBC (@LBC) September 8, 2026

Each to their own, obviously, but we reckon these people surely said it best.

1.

I’m of the view that a not for profit service designed to stop human beings from drowning at sea should probably be available to all human beings who are drowning at sea, not just ones holding a sign that says ‘I’m white and luckier than most, please proceed’. https://t.co/h2wVIp1xBt — Brendan May (@bmay) September 8, 2026

2.

Enough. Just fucking enough of this shite stirring, you know full well it riles up stupid people. Stop inciting hatred towards these volunteers, morons are now targeting them and trying to find out where they live. Revolting excuse of a man. — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) September 8, 2026

3.

This is a disgraceful comment from @NickFerrariLBC at a time when the brave volunteers of the @RNLI are being targeted by far right thugs. https://t.co/LrX0Gqe3KZ — Meral Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) September 8, 2026

4.

Shame on you, @NickFerrariLBC An even bigger shame falls on LBC for spreading misinformation, fueling hatred, and publicly humiliating an organization like the RNLI. Please donate and show that you do not think like Nick Ferrari and LBC. Let us support humanity where it… pic.twitter.com/YsyrU10rNh — Cherry (@Cherryopenmind) September 8, 2026

5.

This is pretty awful of Nick Ferrari to say about one of Britain’s most loved charities…RNLI risk their OWN life to help others get to safety no matter who they are.

Does Nick say things like this on @thismorning @ITV ? They are life savers..not border control. Horrible to… https://t.co/qu9ANPtskA — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 8, 2026

6.

Absolutely outrageous for a National Broadcaster @LBC. @NickFerrariLBC is encouraging people to withdraw donations from a life saving charity. Spin it how you like that’s what this narrative will do.

Disgusting! 😡 https://t.co/Xyr4oejujC — Day 17 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 @day17anne.bsky.social (@Day17_Anne) September 8, 2026

7.