James O’Brien said there were only two reasons far-right protestors wear masks and the fury he prompted made us like it even better

Politics james o'brien

There was an interesting discussion on James O’Brien’s LBC show on Tuesday about face coverings and the difficulty of banning far-right protestors from wearing them.

There was also a moment when the LBC man touched on why these people wear them in the first place and he could only think of two, neither of them a good look.

'It's either cowardice, or criminal intent.' James O'Brien spells out the 'two options' behind the anti-migrant protesters wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/cnR12fI0jx — LBC (@LBC) September 8, 2026

And the fury it prompted went some way – possibly the entire distance – to proving his point. Either way, it certainly made us like it even more than we already did.

"Cowards!" says fat man from behind desk https://t.co/pz0UWRUzZh — Leo Kearse – see me on tour! Links in bio (@LeoKearse) September 8, 2026

Or it could be, because left-wing losers without jobs, would try to dox those attending, flood their workplace with false allegations and assertions, which end up risking their Job. — GNR Cheese (@GNRCheese) September 8, 2026

There was a time I listened to this absolute bell end. 😮 Listen to what he says about the Portsmouth Patriots @RealDannyTommo https://t.co/lzbxTcFfDv — Donna-Louise (@NoLongerTheFuzz) September 8, 2026

Or its the fact that these are hardworking british people, these include your housebuilders, plumbers, infrastructure engineers etc etc who's job would be at risk for simply expressing a concern or they could be arrested for a social media post. — The Red-Blue Pad (@samhenry1128) September 8, 2026

Don’t listen to this traitor. We’re at war, and every means of defence is legitimate.https://t.co/GXzTSkUqRY — Simon Elmer (@SimonElmer2022) September 8, 2026

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Ed Balls had a far-right reality check for Susanna Reid and it’s totally the wake-up call that everyone needs right now

Source @LBC