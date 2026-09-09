Politics james o'brien

James O’Brien said there were only two reasons far-right protestors wear masks and the fury he prompted made us like it even better

Poke Reporter. Updated September 9th, 2026

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There was an interesting discussion on James O’Brien’s LBC show on Tuesday about face coverings and the difficulty of banning far-right protestors from wearing them.

There was also a moment when the LBC man touched on why these people wear them in the first place and he could only think of two, neither of them a good look.

And the fury it prompted went some way – possibly the entire distance – to proving his point. Either way, it certainly made us like it even more than we already did.

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Source @LBC