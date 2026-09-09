This hack for freeing a trapped electrical cord has absolutely broken people’s brains

Weird World life hacks maths

We cross now to the fascinating mathematical field of topology, or rubber-sheet geometry – the study of properties that remain constant under multi-dimensional changes to an object.

What we’re going to show you isn’t a Royal Institution Christmas lecture, or even a Ted Talk. It’s actualy a very handy life hack.

Feast your eyes on this.

No matter how many times I see this, I don’t understand it. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dOWsFR0R8w — The Curious Tales (@thecurioustales) August 10, 2026

The video has been popping up for years, and every time it does, it gets reactions like these –

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This is against the laws of physics https://t.co/fP2eMoLYhI — (Parody) Reicher als die Schweiz (@tqqqmaxi) August 11, 2026

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Tried this and it got more complicated than it was https://t.co/2GuD4XJeJA — Ukandu Chukwuemeka Nelson (Netoz) (@UkanduC93358) August 11, 2026

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this is garbage AI. the best way to do it was to demolish the wall behind preferably by MOB. — amiroo (@AMRTGH) August 10, 2026

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I replicated it in real life and I still don’t understand it — James the red (@Jamesthere13861) August 10, 2026

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I only watched the first part, and cut it with scissors. There was more??? — jwbritus (@jwbritus) August 11, 2026

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But how did it go there in the first place!? — Muruhuura (@CalebMuruhuura) August 11, 2026

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There's a thing in an escape room by me and this is the answer to it. I can't do it and always forget lmao — Ricky Davies (@RickyDPR) August 10, 2026

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It's a Jedi mind trick. Ignore it. — © (@Leejay1963) August 10, 2026

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it's like using an extra dimension to solve a problem in less dimensions — Bolo (@Bolo_WiPs) August 10, 2026

Behold! An evil genius.

Life hack: Watch this video in reverse and learn how to piss off your co-workers. https://t.co/FhZ0tGlRgO — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) August 10, 2026

This is the same situation, but a little easier to understand.

Image Screengrab