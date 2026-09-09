Weird World life hacks maths

This hack for freeing a trapped electrical cord has absolutely broken people’s brains

Poke Reporter. Updated September 9th, 2026

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We cross now to the fascinating mathematical field of topology, or rubber-sheet geometry – the study of properties that remain constant under multi-dimensional changes to an object.

What we’re going to show you isn’t a Royal Institution Christmas lecture, or even a Ted Talk. It’s actualy a very handy life hack.

Feast your eyes on this.

The video has been popping up for years, and every time it does, it gets reactions like these –

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Behold! An evil genius.

This is the same situation, but a little easier to understand.

Image Screengrab