This hack for freeing a trapped electrical cord has absolutely broken people’s brains
We cross now to the fascinating mathematical field of topology, or rubber-sheet geometry – the study of properties that remain constant under multi-dimensional changes to an object.
What we’re going to show you isn’t a Royal Institution Christmas lecture, or even a Ted Talk. It’s actualy a very handy life hack.
Feast your eyes on this.
No matter how many times I see this, I don’t understand it. 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/dOWsFR0R8w
— The Curious Tales (@thecurioustales) August 10, 2026
The video has been popping up for years, and every time it does, it gets reactions like these –
1.
This is against the laws of physics https://t.co/fP2eMoLYhI
— (Parody) Reicher als die Schweiz (@tqqqmaxi) August 11, 2026
2.
Wait……what?! How??! https://t.co/KkiehkFd24
— Simba82 (@Keeper_Sis) August 11, 2026
3.
Tried this and it got more complicated than it was https://t.co/2GuD4XJeJA
— Ukandu Chukwuemeka Nelson (Netoz) (@UkanduC93358) August 11, 2026
4.
fuck topology bro https://t.co/JHBKSxOMjN
— Lozip (@TheRealLozip) August 11, 2026
5.
— るうぇりんは超イケメン (@Llewell426) August 11, 2026
6.
Witchcraft pic.twitter.com/JEhembw67z
— Yan Lafrenière (@YanLafreniere) August 10, 2026
7.
this is garbage AI. the best way to do it was to demolish the wall behind preferably by MOB.
— amiroo (@AMRTGH) August 10, 2026
8.
— Six Pions (@Scipion_lAncien) August 10, 2026
9.
I replicated it in real life and I still don’t understand it
— James the red (@Jamesthere13861) August 10, 2026
10.
I only watched the first part, and cut it with scissors. There was more???
— jwbritus (@jwbritus) August 11, 2026
11.
But how did it go there in the first place!?
— Muruhuura (@CalebMuruhuura) August 11, 2026
12.
There's a thing in an escape room by me and this is the answer to it. I can't do it and always forget lmao
— Ricky Davies (@RickyDPR) August 10, 2026
13.
— Falconer (@Falconer_1984) August 11, 2026
14.
It's a Jedi mind trick. Ignore it.
— © (@Leejay1963) August 10, 2026
15.
it's like using an extra dimension to solve a problem in less dimensions
— Bolo (@Bolo_WiPs) August 10, 2026
Behold! An evil genius.
Life hack: Watch this video in reverse and learn how to piss off your co-workers. https://t.co/FhZ0tGlRgO
— H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) August 10, 2026
This is the same situation, but a little easier to understand.
結び目を柱の向こう側にしてるから難しく見えるだけだったりする。 https://t.co/24S1EmMySj pic.twitter.com/8I7ISxDR9l
— 幻夕貴 (@youkimaboroshi) August 10, 2026
Image Screengrab