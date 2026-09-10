Twitter community notes

The hilarious Community Note on this ‘fighter plane versus flying carpet’ clip may be the greatest of all time

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2026

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There’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation relating to the Iran-US war – much of it, bizarrely, coming directly from the Orange Man-baby in the White House.

Obviously, much of it is quite obviously fake, and some is so outlandish that it’s clearly not meant to be taken seriously – like this.

Let’s take a close look at the Community Note.

It is not F-15. It is F35

Well played, that plane nerd. Well played.

Here’s what people have been saying.

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