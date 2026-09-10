The hilarious Community Note on this ‘fighter plane versus flying carpet’ clip may be the greatest of all time

Twitter community notes

There’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation relating to the Iran-US war – much of it, bizarrely, coming directly from the Orange Man-baby in the White House.

Trump posts AI slop with the caption, “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!” pic.twitter.com/HVTF9xFC6B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026

Obviously, much of it is quite obviously fake, and some is so outlandish that it’s clearly not meant to be taken seriously – like this.

BREAKING NEWS: Iran shoots down an F-15 with a man on a flying carpet pic.twitter.com/vsMGa4yWgi — Redd (@ReddCinema) September 8, 2026

Let’s take a close look at the Community Note.

Well played, that plane nerd. Well played.

Here’s what people have been saying.

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Someone’s grandparents are gonna see this on Facebook and lose their shit https://t.co/4e30whFZM9 — BOND ✭ (@ballhardsam) September 8, 2026

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This is about to hit boomer Facebook like an atomic bomb. https://t.co/mICon4zW5i — (@MoMohler) September 9, 2026

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Thank you for keeping us honest, Community Notes. https://t.co/ZC5Kxjp1tX — Dan Smotz (The System is Down) (@tsidpod) September 9, 2026

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The community note is hilarious…. https://t.co/7nK2VmViAC — David Pugliese (@davidpugliese) September 9, 2026

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aladdin is crazy fr — kintsui (@kintsui_) September 9, 2026

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