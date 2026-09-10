The hilarious Community Note on this ‘fighter plane versus flying carpet’ clip may be the greatest of all time
There’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation relating to the Iran-US war – much of it, bizarrely, coming directly from the Orange Man-baby in the White House.
Trump posts AI slop with the caption, “Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!” pic.twitter.com/HVTF9xFC6B
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026
Obviously, much of it is quite obviously fake, and some is so outlandish that it’s clearly not meant to be taken seriously – like this.
BREAKING NEWS: Iran shoots down an F-15 with a man on a flying carpet pic.twitter.com/vsMGa4yWgi
— Redd (@ReddCinema) September 8, 2026
Let’s take a close look at the Community Note.
Well played, that plane nerd. Well played.
Here’s what people have been saying.
1.
Someone’s grandparents are gonna see this on Facebook and lose their shit https://t.co/4e30whFZM9
— BOND ✭ (@ballhardsam) September 8, 2026
2.
The community note. https://t.co/8TfelZ2qsr
— Djuney (@juneymb) September 9, 2026
3.
The time has come https://t.co/ZTiQjjLX7G pic.twitter.com/numKe4mLbG
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2026
4.
This is about to hit boomer Facebook like an atomic bomb. https://t.co/mICon4zW5i
— (@MoMohler) September 9, 2026
5.
Best community note ever? https://t.co/IxWdMj83yK
— Collingwood (@admcollingwood) September 9, 2026
6.
Thank you for keeping us honest, Community Notes. https://t.co/ZC5Kxjp1tX
— Dan Smotz (The System is Down) (@tsidpod) September 9, 2026
7.
The community note is hilarious…. https://t.co/7nK2VmViAC
— David Pugliese (@davidpugliese) September 9, 2026
8.
aladdin is crazy fr
— kintsui (@kintsui_) September 9, 2026
9.
I’m pretty sure this fake because the flying carpet is not banking or maneuvering at all the F35 could just turn or climb to escape from it.
— robert snyder (@aftonbob7) September 9, 2026