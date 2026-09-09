Donald Trump tried to honour a fallen 9/11 hero without making it about himself but just couldn’t pull it off – 17 appalled and totally on-point responses

Politics 9/11 donald trump

The 25th anniversary of the horrific World Trade Center terrorist attack is this Friday. New York City has already started honoring the people it lost and the heroes who did everything they could to help in the moment.

Here is one of the many heroes from that devastating day.

That man’s name was Welles Crowther and he single handedly saved 18 lives that day by repeatedly leading groups of people to safety all the way from the 78th floor of the South Tower. He even carried a woman 17 floors who was too injured and weak to walk. He died during the… https://t.co/Up2ue4ask2 pic.twitter.com/jsHc4Za9Lr — ♡ (@emkenobi) September 8, 2026

Now, let’s hear from a man who was on TV that day bragging about how one of his buildings was now the tallest in the city because the Towers had fallen:

Trump on a deceased 9/11 rescuer: “The Man in the Red Bandana. Have you heard of him? He’s become more famous than me. I don’t like it. Very unhappy. But he’s become much more famous than me.” pic.twitter.com/ZYl1D33HDR — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 8, 2026

Proof, as if any were needed, that Trump will make literally anything about himself. He is an embarrassment to New York City and the United States.

Trump is not going to be appearing at the official 9/11 memorial because he was told he couldn’t speak about politics. He is incapable of getting in front of a microphone to speak about anything other than himself.

The replies were not surprised, but still disgusted, by his latest show of malignant narcissism.

1.

For the last few who wondered why this monster was banned from speaking at the ceremony in NY this week. — -tony- (@TheRellek) September 8, 2026

2.

Utterly disgraceful. I realize that he lies about everything and always wants to make everything about himself, but this is one of the grossest things he’s ever said. He played no role in rescue or recovery of anyone in 9/11. https://t.co/a5M2ITOMKw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2026

3.

4.

I get it’s pointless to say, but had Biden or Obama said something so disrespectful and disgusting about a 9/11 hero, they would’ve been impeached and removed by the end of the day. https://t.co/LCMnIXF8Z9 — Lauren (@laurenhtexas) September 8, 2026

5.

In 10 years not a soul in this country will admit to ever having supported this evil human being. But we’ll remember. https://t.co/D9eBfzkjQj — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) September 8, 2026

6.

He is a disgrace to humanity. https://t.co/tmKMMXc3Qy — Sarah Ironside (@SarahIronside6) September 8, 2026

7.