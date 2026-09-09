Politics 9/11 donald trump

Donald Trump tried to honour a fallen 9/11 hero without making it about himself but just couldn’t pull it off – 17 appalled and totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated September 9th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The 25th anniversary of the horrific World Trade Center terrorist attack is this Friday. New York City has already started honoring the people it lost and the heroes who did everything they could to help in the moment.

Here is one of the many heroes from that devastating day.

Now, let’s hear from a man who was on TV that day bragging about how one of his buildings was now the tallest in the city because the Towers had fallen:

Proof, as if any were needed, that Trump will make literally anything about himself. He is an embarrassment to New York City and the United States.

Trump is not going to be appearing at the official 9/11 memorial because he was told he couldn’t speak about politics. He is incapable of getting in front of a microphone to speak about anything other than himself.

The replies were not surprised, but still disgusted, by his latest show of malignant narcissism.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2