A gang of bigoted demonstrators had egg all over their masked faces after the ‘asylum seekers’ they spotted turned out to be Pakistan’s U19 cricket squad

Politics bigots immigration

In the latest ‘We only object to illegal immigration’ news, a crowd of balaclava-clad demonstrators rocked up to Portsmouth’s Marriott Hotel after someone spotted young brown men arriving by coach.

With no justification or information other than the colour of these men’s skin, the mob remained outside the hotel until a local Reform councillor informed them that the ‘men’ in question were actually Pakistan’s U19 cricket squad.

Protesters outside Portsmouth hotel confuse Pakistan U19 cricket team for asylum seekershttps://t.co/DG9gYRBIIo — George Mann (@sgfmann) September 9, 2026

The Guardian reported the shameful incident, explaining that Councillor George Madgwick demanded proof of the identification of the young sportsmen, before persuading the intimidating gang to leave.

The England and Wales Cricket Board reached out to check on the cricketers’ welfare.

Tweeters weren’t surpised by either the inherent bigotry – or the enormous stupidity – of the incident.

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Excuse me tf WHAT??!?! Basically- they saw some brown men that according to the local Reform councillor "..did not seem to be English had arrived at the hotel.." And decided to descend upon the hotel like thugs…. And you're telling me this isn't to do with race??!?

I… pic.twitter.com/XuZ85Uj3vw — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 9, 2026

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“We shouted at a cricket team by mistake” https://t.co/thNAhkKF6E pic.twitter.com/TfyRuN6BPy — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 9, 2026

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Posted without comment. Protesters outside Portsmouth hotel mistake Pakistan U19 cricket team for asylum seekers https://t.co/Fcs2Msj9Vd — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) September 9, 2026

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The latest installment in the ‘this lot are not just thick racists’ files https://t.co/g7M6VchSeF — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) September 9, 2026

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A massive ‘well done’ to the 50-ish patriots who protested outside the Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth last night after spotting a number of brown people present at the venue. Just one small problem however – it was the Pakistan Under-19 Men’s Cricket Squad who are currently on tour… pic.twitter.com/MQ53qW30FA — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) September 9, 2026

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Truly some of the dumbest people ever to walk the face of the earth…. https://t.co/csrOfoxnkY — North East Aye Aye (@tars75) September 9, 2026

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Racists outside Portsmouth hotel confuse Pakistan U19 cricket team for asylum seekers* Fixed it for you 👍 https://t.co/zt5ObDOl64 — Felix (@hfc_felix) September 9, 2026

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