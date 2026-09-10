Politics bigots immigration

A gang of bigoted demonstrators had egg all over their masked faces after the ‘asylum seekers’ they spotted turned out to be Pakistan’s U19 cricket squad

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2026

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In the latest ‘We only object to illegal immigration’ news, a crowd of balaclava-clad demonstrators rocked up to Portsmouth’s Marriott Hotel after someone spotted young brown men arriving by coach.

With no justification or information other than the colour of these men’s skin, the mob remained outside the hotel until a local Reform councillor informed them that the ‘men’ in question were actually Pakistan’s U19 cricket squad.

The Guardian reported the shameful incident, explaining that Councillor George Madgwick demanded proof of the identification of the young sportsmen, before persuading the intimidating gang to leave.

The England and Wales Cricket Board reached out to check on the cricketers’ welfare.

Tweeters weren’t surpised by either the inherent bigotry – or the enormous stupidity – of the incident.

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