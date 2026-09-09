This cat owner checked in on her pet while she was away and the camera footage is surely the funniest animal video you’ll watch this week

Life cats security camera

Cat owners know what they’re getting into the moment they bring the furball home.

Hardly no attention almost all of the time. But also unrelenting attention at the least convenient times.

Early morning face sits and middle of the night bathroom trippings will haunt the cat owner for the entirety of their time together.

The cat is always lurking. Don’t forget it.

Well, this one cat owner in particular learned that lesson in just about the most unsettling manner possible when they checked their home security video feed.

Redditor Dizzy_Log2916 posted this footage to r/funny and it really sums up the cat experience nicely:

Always there. Always watching. Always judging.

Knowing cat owners flooded the comments with what was on this cat’s mind.

1.

“My bowl is empty, Mother.”

-Razul1066

2.

“Open the space pod door, Hal.”

-oxiraneobx

3.

“Hello, Clarice…”

-dblan9

4.

“Ha. This reminded me back years and years ago when everybody had answering machines I worked with a woman who was a little bonkers who had a cat at home. At lunchtime she would sit at her desk and call her answering machine and talk to the cat through it, like ‘Pspsps pspsps pspsps. Who’s mommy’s good girl?’ Lol”

-DadsRGR8

5.

“CARL, YOU THINK I DON’T KNOW?”

-thuggishruggishboner

6.

“Judging. Cat was judging”

-Prize_Problem609

7.

“🎵🎵 I always feel like.. somebody’s watchin’ mee!! 🎵🎵”

-Heysoos_Christo

8.

“The video ends right before the cat knocks that thing on the ground.”

-deathmetalbanjo

9.

“It’s right behind me, isnt it…”

-m919

10.

“Get back to work, Martha.”

-cheeseandwine99

11.

“Watching you watching me.”

-sebjapon

12.

“Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

-mog44net

13.

“Are you spying on me?”

-mjc1027

14.

“Hello camera, my old friend…”

-14high

15.

“Can I help YOU?!?”

-garylogan

16.

“I know what you’re doing and I do not like it.”

-Foulmouthedleon

17.

“Now that I have your attention, Alice, I have some demands that require satiation.”

-SupremeSmooth

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Source: Reddit, r/funny via Dizzy_Log2916