Politics crime Reform UK

The Met Police have opened a new investigation into Reform UK’s finances, and the schadenfreude is off the scale – 23 top responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2026

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In shocking news, it seems that Nigel Farage has taken some time off from his tireless work for the constituents of Clacton to go on a jaunt to Washington DC, where he’s taking part in celebrations of the anniversary of the launch of GB News in the US. Gasps all round, eh?

He may decide to stay there when he sees the UK news – from actual news outlets, rather than the Reform UK propaganda channel – because his party’s finances are once again facing scrutiny from the police.

There has already been a police investigation in place since questions were raised about donations to Reform UK from ‘Posh George’, convicted fraudster George Cottrell – and from his mother.

Reform’s latest legal squeaky bum moment follows last week’s Channel 4 platforming of undercover filming by Verbatim, in which Nigel Farage and two close aides, James Orr and Dan Jukes, discussed taking donations which they were told were from an illegal donor. They deny any wrongdoing, with Farage explaining that, despite taking part in the conversation, he wasn’t listening.

Of course, there’s always a tweet.

Levels of schadenfreude approached overload, with these reactions standing out.

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