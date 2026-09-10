The Met Police have opened a new investigation into Reform UK’s finances, and the schadenfreude is off the scale – 23 top responses

Politics crime Reform UK

In shocking news, it seems that Nigel Farage has taken some time off from his tireless work for the constituents of Clacton to go on a jaunt to Washington DC, where he’s taking part in celebrations of the anniversary of the launch of GB News in the US. Gasps all round, eh?

– Re-elected MP for Clacton

– Parliament is currently sitting

– Reform UK in civil war

– Exposed for illegal foreign funding What does Farage do? Swan off to America to further line his own pockets! pic.twitter.com/HgboyI92VR — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) September 9, 2026

He may decide to stay there when he sees the UK news – from actual news outlets, rather than the Reform UK propaganda channel – because his party’s finances are once again facing scrutiny from the police.

The Metropolitan Police has announced it’s investigating potential criminal offences involving donations and polling after Channel 4 News and @Verbatim_Media revealed evidence of potential law breaking at the highest levels of Reform UK. Reform UK has said it will co-operate… — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 9, 2026

There has already been a police investigation in place since questions were raised about donations to Reform UK from ‘Posh George’, convicted fraudster George Cottrell – and from his mother.

EXCLUSIVE The Metropolitan Police is conducting a criminal investigation into at least £500,000 in donations from George Cottrell's mother to Reform UK before last election. Two people interviewed under caution about "disguising" source or making false statements about funds. — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 9, 2026

Reform’s latest legal squeaky bum moment follows last week’s Channel 4 platforming of undercover filming by Verbatim, in which Nigel Farage and two close aides, James Orr and Dan Jukes, discussed taking donations which they were told were from an illegal donor. They deny any wrongdoing, with Farage explaining that, despite taking part in the conversation, he wasn’t listening.

Met Police spox: "Detectives have assessed the information provided and determined that there are potential offences requiring investigation.

"The potential offences are similar in nature to matters already under investigation by the Met's Special Enquiry Team relating to… — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 9, 2026

Of course, there’s always a tweet.

Their dream came true 🧚‍♀️ 💫 pic.twitter.com/APpihhwv26 — Brendan May (@bmay) September 9, 2026

Levels of schadenfreude approached overload, with these reactions standing out.

1.

Gobsmacked. I lived through the Met police kicking the (proven) Brexit donation illegalities into the long grass. This is pretty extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/fxy6ux8sxy — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) September 9, 2026

2.

You might have to turn up for the results of this one, Nige. pic.twitter.com/dCe1z3xaFA — Count Binface (@CountBinface) September 9, 2026

3.

It's not true to say the police are launching a criminal investigation! They are simply expanding their existing investigation into our other financial wrongdoing to include these new wrongdoings. pic.twitter.com/7nSmvTVR36 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 9, 2026

4.

“Is that him?”

“Yeah, the guy in the ridiculous trousers scoffing oysters. Nick him, George.” https://t.co/bIPaIO1Ntd pic.twitter.com/RYmKDdYeSU — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 9, 2026

5.

6.

Oh dear , what a shame , never mind Now the real issue is what they will uncover that is still hidden including some mentioned in the film https://t.co/4zxHOaeoeY — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 9, 2026

7.

8.

Nigel Farage's strategy of calling a by-election to draw a line under Reform's financial scandals worked a treat… https://t.co/25TgqRsvYD — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) September 9, 2026

9.

🚨 Well, this escalated quickly. On Sunday Nigel Farage told Laura Kuenssberg: “We live in a complainant society.” He claimed the repeated scrutiny of Reform’s finances was a deliberate attempt to “sully the name of the party”. Three days later, the Metropolitan Police have… https://t.co/MDgSKC0SF6 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 9, 2026

10.

Remember everyone: a fish rots from the head. https://t.co/aDOEbg9asS — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) September 9, 2026

11.

“Idea for a show:remake of Porridge starring Nigel Farage.” pic.twitter.com/UNainUaZB0 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 9, 2026

12.